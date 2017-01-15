Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Bahrain executes 3 convicted in deadly police bombing
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump stand-in to take…

Trump stand-in to take faux oath of office in rehearsal

By JESSICA GRESKO January 15, 2017 4:01 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump will take the oath of office at the presidential inauguration Friday, but first up is a dress rehearsal at the Capitol for that elaborate ceremony.

The goal is to practice the sequence of events so the real thing goes off as flawlessly — and on time — as possible.

Stand-ins for the soon-to-be 45th president and the incoming vice president, Mike Pence, are among those gathering at the Capitol on Sunday for rehearsals of the oath of office.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

For the dry run before Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009, organizers selected a 26-year-old Army staff sergeant from North Carolina who resembled Obama in height, weight and skin color.

Advertisement

But, as Obama noted a few days earlier, the substitute’s ears weren’t as big as his.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump stand-in to take…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Bahrain executes 3 convicted in deadly police bombing