Trump supporters say they are happy with immigration order

By JAY REEVES January 30, 2017 3:33 pm < a min read
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Don’t talk about airport protests in Trump Country.

In the states that propelled Donald Trump to the White House, his fans couldn’t be much happier with his executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Trump supporters say he promised to put America first during the campaign, and he’s doing it. That includes securing the nation’s borders and doing everything possible to prevent terrorists from entering the U.S.

In their view, Democrats and soft-hearted do-gooders just need to calm down. Trump is being Trump.

Judith Wilkenroh is a retired social-services worker from Frederick, Maryland. She says Trump is “just going ahead like a locomotive” and that she likes him more and more every time he does something.

