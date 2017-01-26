Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump's immigration actions mark…

Trump’s immigration actions mark sharp shift in US policy

By JULIE PACE January 26, 2017 3:59 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking action that marks a sharp shift from Washington’s elusive efforts to forge comprehensive immigration legislation.

The centerpiece of the measures Trump has signed is an order to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall. He’s also ordering cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities” and planning to boost the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers.

More is expected to come later this week as Trump seeks to pause the flow of all refugees to the U.S. and indefinitely bar those fleeing war-torn Syria.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press indicates Trump will suspend issuing visas for at least 30 days to people from several predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump's immigration actions mark…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended