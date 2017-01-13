Trump’s Indonesian business partner to attend inauguration

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A spokesman for the Indonesian business partner of President-elect Donald Trump says the tycoon will be attending next week’s inauguration and also plans business meetings with Trump family members.

Trump’s ties to Hary Tanoesoedibjo are among the many potential conflicts of interest he could face as the 45th U.S. president.

Tanoesoedibjo, usually known as Tanoe, is the founder of the media and real estate conglomerate MNC Group and also has political aspirations in Indonesia.

MNC’s corporate secretary Arya Sinulingga said Friday that Tanoe had been invited to the Jan. 20 inauguration and will have meetings to “bolster some business deals.”

Tanoe’s company plans to start building two resorts in Indonesia this year that Trump’s business is associated with through management and licensing deals.