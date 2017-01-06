Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Some Brussels police stay off work in apparent strike action Next Story Philippines’ Duterte tours Russian warship amid warming ties
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Turkey detains 18 in…

Turkey detains 18 in connection with attack near courthouse

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 4:53 am
Share

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister says police have detained 18 people in connection with a foiled attack at courthouse in the western city of Izmir that nevertheless killed a policeman and a courthouse employee.

The two assailants were also shot dead in Thursday’s incident after they detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a road block and engaged in a shootout with police. The attackers were armed with automatic rifles, rocket launchers and hand grenades.

Bekir Bozdag said Friday that authorities had “no doubt” that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, “gave the orders” for the attack.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

He was speaking at a memorial service for the slain police officer, who is believed to have thwarted a larger attack.

Advertisement

The attack was the latest in a string of assaults that have hit Turkey.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Turkey detains 18 in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Some Brussels police stay off work in apparent strike action Next Story Philippines’ Duterte tours Russian warship amid warming ties