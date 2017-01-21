Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Europe’s nationalist leaders launch year of election hopes Next Story The Latest: Prayer service, CIA visit on tap for Trump
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Turkey: Erdogan advocates powerful…

Turkey: Erdogan advocates powerful presidency after key vote

By Associated Press January 21, 2017 7:41 am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started campaigning for constitutional reforms that would greatly expand the powers of his office, hours after a vote in parliament cleared the way for a national referendum on the issue.

Speaking in Istanbul on Saturday, he hailed the assembly’s early-morning decision and said “God willing the people will give the true decision, the final decision” that he says would catapult Turkey to a stronger position.

After nearly two weeks of acrimonious debate, Turkey’s parliament passed the constitutional reform package, which now needs to be approved in a referendum.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Supporters say the changes would strengthen Turkey, opponents say it entrenches one-man rule.

Advertisement

A public vote on the issue is expected by mid-April, according to officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Turkey: Erdogan advocates powerful…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Europe’s nationalist leaders launch year of election hopes Next Story The Latest: Prayer service, CIA visit on tap for Trump