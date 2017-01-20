Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Analysis: Trump to take oath of office amid deep uncertainty Next Story The Latest: US found out about El Chapo extradition Thursday
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN rights envoy slams…

UN rights envoy slams Myanmar on military’s actions

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 10:54 am
Share

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A U.N. human rights envoy has ended a 12-day visit to Myanmar with a bleak evaluation of the government’s ability to deal with the problems facing the country’s ethnic minorities.

U.N. rapporteur Yanghee Lee said in a statement Friday that the government’s response to problems including fighting with the Kachin minority in the country’s north and a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in the west was “to defend, dismiss and deny,” which she described as counterproductive.

Myanmar’s military has been accused of human rights abuses in both areas.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Lee, who was barred from travelling to parts of Kachin state, said it was clear that the situation there was deteriorating.

Advertisement

She also said the army seemed to disregard the rights of Rohingya Muslims in conducting security operations in Rakhine state.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN rights envoy slams…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Analysis: Trump to take oath of office amid deep uncertainty Next Story The Latest: US found out about El Chapo extradition Thursday