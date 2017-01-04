Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Global shares advance; Japan’s Nikkei rises on weak yen

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Wednesday as gains in the U.S. and Asian markets carried over into European trading. The Tokyo benchmark jumped in the opening day for 2017, helped by a weak yen.

France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.2 percent in early trading, and Germany’s DAX was unchanged. Britain’s FTSE 100 opened higher but was little changed at 7,175.43. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.1 percent at 19,821. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 percent to 2,255.60.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange welcomed the new year in customary style as women in kimono clapped while Finance Minister Taro Aso rang a bell to celebrate this year’s first session. The Nikkei surged nearly 500 points, as the weak yen, a boon for exporters, pushed auto shares including Honda Motor Co. higher.

U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak, ushering in the new year with broad gains. The Dow Jones industrial average added 119.16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,881.76. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,257.83. The Nasdaq composite gained 45.97 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,429.08.

THE DAY AHEAD

Economic news scheduled for Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its December interest-rate meeting today while the Mortgage Bankers Association issues its latest weekly tally of home loan applications.

Long-term mortgage rates have been rising for several weeks, making it more expensive to borrow money to buy a home. Rates on 30-year fixed-rate loans ticked up most recently to an average of 4.32 percent. That’s the highest rate since April 2014. Mortgage applications have been mostly declining in the weeks since rates started moving higher.

CFTC CHAIR DEPARTURE

CFTC Chair Massad is latest finance regulator to leave

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of a federal agency that oversees potentially risky financial market activities says he will leave office at the official end of the Obama administration on Jan. 20.

Timothy Massad was appointed by President Barack Obama to head the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in November 2013. His term doesn’t end until 2019.

The corporate attorney and former Treasury Department official announced his resignation Tuesday.

The CFTC regulates futures and options markets as well as derivatives trading, overseeing some of the riskiest corners of the financial world. Derivatives are traded in a $600 trillion global market and were blamed for fueling the financial crisis.

Massad’s announcement follows news in November of the impending departure of another key financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White.

TRANSUNION

Agency orders TransUnion, Equifax to pay $23M for false ads

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered credit-reporting agencies TransUnion and Equifax to pay about $23 million for falsely advertising that the credit scores they sell consumers are the same ones lenders use to make credit decisions.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Tuesday that TransUnion and Equifax must pay fines totaling $5.5 million and return about $17.6 million to wronged consumers. The agency also said the two companies lured consumers into payments of $16 or more per month for credit scores and credit-related products.

TransUnion, based in Chicago, and Atlanta-based Equifax Inc. are two of the three major credit-reporting agencies in the U.S. The credit scores they generate are used to determine whether consumers can qualify for a mortgage, a car loan, a cellphone plan and a range of other loans.

PAIN PILL-SHIPMENTS

West Virginia reaches $3.5M settlement with drug wholesaler

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials have reached a $3.5 million settlement with a wholesaler accused of flooding the state with millions of prescription pain pills.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement Tuesday with H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co.

The settlement resolved allegations that H.D. Smith failed to detect, report and stop the flood of suspicious prescription drug orders into the state, contributing to widespread drug abuse.

Morrisey says in a news release the settlement is the largest so far in a broader case.

Settlements involving lesser amounts were previously reached against Miami-Luken, Anda Inc., the Harvard Drug Group, Associated Pharmacies, J.M. Smith Corp., KeySource Medical Inc., Quest Pharmaceuticals, Top Rx and Masters Pharmaceutical LLC.

Litigation involving two remaining defendants is subject to a confidentiality order in Boone County Circuit Court.

GREAT LAKES-NUCLEAR WASTE

Company stands by plan to bury nuke waste near Lake Huron

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Canadian company that wants to bury waste from nuclear power plants less than a mile from Lake Huron says a study of alternative sites has found none better than a location already being considered.

Ontario Power Generation says it has submitted additional information requested by the Canadian environment ministry, which has delayed a final ruling on the proposal.

The company wants to permanently store low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste in rock chambers more than 2,000 feet below the earth’s surface near Kincardine, Ontario.

Spokesman Kevin Powers said Tuesday the company looked at two other potential sites but concluded they would be more expensive and raise more environmental concerns than the preferred spot.

The proposal has drawn opposition from activists and many elected officials in both countries.

OFFSHORE WINDMILLS

APNewsBreak: US yanks funds from unbuilt NJ windmill farm

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The federal government is taking the air out of a plan to build windmills off the New Jersey coast because the project has languished on the drawing board too long.

The U.S. Energy Department tells The Associated Press that Fishermen’s Energy failed to meet a Dec. 31 deadline to have a power purchase agreement in place.

The department is revoking most of the $47 million it pledged in 2014; about $10.6 million has already been spent.

Fishermen’s CEO Chris Wissemann hopes a last-ditch effort to secure a power deal will succeed.

Otherwise, the company will wait until New Jersey officials adopt friendlier policies toward wind energy development.

Rhode Island recently opened the nation’s first commercial offshore wind farm.

MOROCCO-ISLAMIC BANKING

Seeing demand, Morocco approves first Islamic banks

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has become the latest Muslim-majority country to authorize Islamic banks, amid growing market demand for Sharia-compliant banking.

The Moroccan central bank announced this week it has approved five Islamic banks, fulfilling a long-standing promise of the Islamist party leading a coalition government since 2011.

Four of the five will be partnerships between Moroccan banks and Islamic financial institutions in the Gulf.

Morocco had long been reticent about Islamic finance, but now sees it as a growth prospect.

Sharia forbids interest, which is central to many banks’ operations.

GADGET SHOW-CRUISE THAT KNOWS YOU

Cruise company Carnival gets personal with concierge tech

LAS VEGAS (AP) — What if your room on a cruise ship were to unlock automatically as you approach, or if the wait staff could bring your favorite cocktail before you even ask?

Carnival Corp., the operator of such cruise lines as Princess, Holland America and Carnival, wants to make that happen so it can get cozier with its guests and make cruises even more personalized.

Carnival is using the CES gadget show in Las Vegas today to unveil new concierge technology designed to help crew members anticipate and respond to passengers’ needs. It will rely on sensors and wearable trackers, and is scheduled to debut on the Regal Princess cruise ship in November.

The leisure-cruise industry is playing catch-up with travel peers like hotels and airlines, which now let you unlock rooms with a smartwatch or fly with a boarding pass on your phone.