Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks edge higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumer-focused companies are leading U.S. market indexes higher in midday trading.

General Motors and Ford are jumping after reporting their December sales, and vehicle suppliers are also trading higher. GM and Ford each rose 5 percent.

Retailers are rising as the market builds on its gains from the day before. Gap also gained 5 percent.

Bond prices haven’t moved much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.45 percent.

AUTO SALES

US auto sales near record highs in 2016

DETROIT (AP) — Demand may be slowing, but U.S. consumers still bought a whole lot of cars and trucks in 2016.

U.S. sales of new vehicles could hit a new high in 2016. Consulting firm LMC Automotive and car-buying site Edmunds.com both predict sales will squeak past the record set in 2015 and reach 17.5 million in 2016.

Nissan says its U.S. sales rose 5 percent in 2016 to more than 1.5 million, a company record. Ford’s sales were up less than 1 percent to more than 2.6 million. Fiat Chrysler’s sales were flat at 2.2 million.

General Motors said its year-over-year sales were down 1.3 percent to just over 3 million cars and trucks. That was partly because the company cut back on low-profit sales to rental-car firms.

Toyota’s full-year sales fell 2 percent to 2.4 million. Volkswagen brands sales dropped 8 percent to 322,948, hurt by the company’s diesel mileage cheating scandal.

Ford’s F-Series pickup remained the best-selling vehicle in America in 2016, with 820,799 trucks sold. That’s the equivalent of 93 trucks sold every hour.

TRUMP-SEC

Trump picks Wall Street lawyer Clayton for SEC

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump wants Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton to be chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump says in a statement that Clayton is “a highly talented expert on many aspects of financial and regulatory law.” Trump says his nominee will work to ensure that financial institutions “can thrive and create jobs while playing by the rules at the same time.”

The Senate must OK the nomination of Clayton, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

Clayton is the latest Trump pick with deep ties to Wall Street — having represented Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc.

Trump says he wants to undo many regulations that he says have “stifled investment” in Americans businesses.

Clayton says he’ll “carefully monitor” the financial sector and set policies that encourages companies to create jobs.

EXXON-TILLERSON-SEVERANCE

Tillerson and Exxon part ways; $180M retirement package

NEW YORK (AP) — Rex Tillerson, the nominee of President-elect Donald Trump for secretary of state, is severing ties with Exxon Mobil through a $180 million retirement package ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing.

Tillerson was expected to step down as CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp. in March when he turned 65, the company’s mandatory retirement age. Exxon said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that Tillerson has agreed to give up approximately 2 million unvested shares. In exchange, the company has agreed to make a cash payment equal to the value of those shares into a trust.

Tillerson, who worked for Exxon for more than 40 years, is giving up about $7 million in compensation and benefits that he would have received if he had he stayed until March.

CONGRESS-HEALTH OVERHAUL

Obama, Pence to Capitol as health care overhaul fight begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President-elect Mike Pence says Donald Trump’s “first order of business” as president will be to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it. But Pence says Republicans must avoid hurting consumers as they do that.

In a visit to Capitol Hill, Pence said Trump’s team is already working with GOP congressional leaders on plans to undo Obama’s law with both legislation and executive action the president and federal agencies would be able to take.

Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., said Pence told them the goal was to get legislation dismantling the health care law to Trump for his signature by Feb. 20.

Obama also made a visit to the Capitol to meet with congressional Democrats on how to combat the Republican drive to dismantle the health care overhaul. He urged Democratic lawmakers to “Keep up the fight” and advised them to remind voters of how the law has helped them.

CONGRESS-REGULATIONS

House GOP to start regulation repeals Jan. 30

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans say they will begin introducing legislation on Jan. 30 to repeal a series of Obama administration regulations, with the early focus on environmental rules.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says GOP leaders haven’t yet picked which agency regulation Congress will seek to overturn first. He said he expects swift action on invalidating a rule designed to reduce methane emissions and another designed to reduce the environmental impact of coal mining on the nation’s streams.

McCarthy says the two rules “limit our energy production.”

Republicans will also seek to repeal regulations implementing an education reform bill that some state officials have complained erodes local decision-making.

Before the House goes after specific agency rules, McCarthy says it will tackle the regulatory process itself to give Congress more control.

OIL PIPELINE-FINE

North Dakota challenges pipeline developer argument vs. fine

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Staffers with the North Dakota Public Service Commission say there’s no doubt the developer of the four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline violated rules regarding reporting Native American artifacts.

Via attorney John Schuh, the PSC staffers urge the commission to move forward with a fine of at least $15,000 for Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners.

In October, the company diverted construction around Native American artifacts without running the plan by the commission, which oversees pipelines.

ETP has said that it shouldn’t be fined because state law says there needs to be a willful violation.

Schuh said in his Dec. 15 response that a fine should be imposed regardless of intent.

The PSC will decide whether to dismiss the case or schedule a hearing.

CZECH-BOEING

Czech airline to buy 5 more Boeing 737 MAX jets

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech airline Travel Service says it has signed a deal to buy five more new Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Spokeswoman Vladimira Dufkova said Wednesday the contract was signed on Dec. 23 and brings to 30 the total number of such Boeing aircraft that Travel Service has recently agreed to buy.

The jets will be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

The airline, which operates regular flights under the name SmartWings as well as charter flights, is the biggest in the Czech Republic. It currently uses 37 jets, of which 32 are various types of Boeing 737s.

The CEFC China Energy Company has a minority stake in the airline.

EUROPE-ECONOMY

Eurozone inflation spikes to highest in over 3 years

BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that inflation across the 19-country eurozone spiked in December to its highest rate in more than three years, largely on the back of rising energy costs.

Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, says Wednesday that the annual inflation rate rose to 1.1 percent in December from November’s 0.6 percent. December’s rate is the highest since Sept. 2013, when inflation also stood at 1.1 percent.

The figures are likely to cheer policymakers at the European Central Bank who have sought to get inflation toward the target of just below 2 percent.

Still, there may be some concern that, when excluding energy costs, inflation remains muted. The core rate, which strips out volatile items like energy and food, rose to only 0.9 percent from the previous month’s 0.8 percent.

INSURANCE-DISASTER LOSSES

Insurer: 2016 saw highest natural disaster losses in 4 years

BERLIN (AP) — A leading insurer says that last year saw the highest costs from natural disasters since 2012, with a pair of earthquakes in Japan in April accounting for the heaviest losses.

Munich Re said in an annual survey Wednesday that losses from natural disasters totaled $175 billion last year, some $50 billion of which was covered by insurance.

The earthquakes on Japan’s southern Kyushu island caused $31 billion worth of damage, with $6 billion of the costs covered by insurance. Floods in China in June and July caused $20 billion in costs, only $300 million of which was insured.

Hurricane Matthew, which hit the Caribbean and the eastern United States in August, incurred losses totaling $10.2 billion, of which $3.8 billion was covered by insurance.

GADGET SHOW

Research firm sees shipments of PCs, tablets, phones and other gadgets flat in 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Research firm Gartner says it expects worldwide shipments of PCs, tablets, phones and other gadgets to remain unchanged in 2017.

Gartner says it expects 2.3 billion such devices to ship this year, the same as in 2016. This finding comes as gadget makers unveil all sorts of new products at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week.

Looking ahead, Gartner says the embattled PC market should return to growth in 2018, thanks to a natural cycle of upgrades. That’s mostly driven by an increase in premium “ultramobiles” — including ultra-slim Windows 10 devices and Apple’s MacBook Air.

Smartphones are expected to grow just slightly; much of the growth is in emerging Asia and Pacific markets.

In a report Wednesday, Gartner research director Ranjit Atwal says consumers have fewer reasons to upgrade or to buy traditional devices. Rather, he says, “they are seeking fresher experiences and applications in emerging categories such as head mounted displays, virtual personal assistant speakers and wearables.”

GADGET SHOW-TVS

High-end LG TVs include ultra-slim set

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New television sets from LG will include an ultra-slim model that’s less than 4 millimeters (0.15 inch) thick.

The company is achieving this by moving many of the bulky components — such as graphic cards — into a separate box connected to the screen with just a cord. The speakers are also separated; the TV has two round, retractable speakers on top.

The new TV will also have better audio, using Dolby Atmos technology, along with high-end OLED screen technology. OLED — which stands for organic light-emitting diode — can produce better pictures because each pixel produces light individually. Traditional TVs are backlit and use filters to block out light — but not well enough to produce pure black. OLED is rare in TVs and is currently found mostly in smartphones.

LG will have non-OLED models, too, and promises new technology to make colors more vibrant. LG also says an LG Technicolor mode will be added to TVs in 2017 to add to color accuracy.

Samsung, LG, Sony and others are unveiling new offerings at CES that highlight higher-resolution pictures, thinner displays and brighter colors. The moves come as high-definition and 4K TVs are becoming cheaper and more mainstream, so top TV makers are competing for the higher end of the market.

LG says it will release prices in February and start selling them in March.

GADGET SHOW-COMCAST

Comcast wants to tackle bad home internet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Comcast is hoping to make Wi-Fi in the home faster through an updated router — the machine that serves as data traffic cops for Wi-Fi networks.

Although home internet speeds have gotten faster, laptops and phones on Wi-Fi might still feel sluggish because older routers can’t transmit data as fast.

Comcast’s updated router costs $10 a month and comes with a modem. It’s the same price as before. Customers can still buy their own equipment and save money over time. Comcast is also offering extenders to help Wi-Fi work all over a house, though the company wouldn’t say what it might charge.

Eero, Starry, Google and Luma are among the companies that have fancy new router systems, but they start at more than $100 and run as much as $500.

Fewer than 5 million Comcast customers, mostly those on the most expensive internet packages, will get the new high-powered router this year. The company says it could take years to reach the bulk of its more than 24 million customers.

Another 10 million customers with the company’s existing routers will get a software update by March to make it easier to set up parental controls and install “smart” thermostats and other internet-connected appliances. These features also come with the new routers.