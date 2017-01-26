Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks waver

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes have been drifting between small gains and losses, a day after closing at record highs.

Technology stocks are down the most, while financial companies are rising.

It’s a big day for company earnings. Among those reporting solid results, paint maker Sherwin-Williams jumped after reporting earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Mattel sank 15 percent after reporting a big slowdown of toy sales over the holidays.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose. Bond prices fell.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

US unemployment claims tick up to 259,000, but remain low

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but jobless claims remained low enough to suggest that most Americans enjoy job security.

The Labor Department says weekly claims for unemployment aid rose by 22,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 259,000. The less volatile four-week average was 245,500, down by 2,000 and lowest since November 1973.

Weekly claims have now come in below 300,000 for 99 straight weeks, longest streak since 1970.

Overall, 2.1 million Americans are collecting unemployment checks, down 6.6 percent from a year ago.

Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. The low levels suggest that employers are confident enough to be hanging on to their workers. The unemployment rate is 4.7 percent, near a nine-year low and close to what economists consider full employment.

NEW HOME SALES

US new-home sales tumble in December

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans pulled back sharply from buying new homes in December, but sales for all of 2016 were the highest since 2007.

The Commerce Department says new-home sales last month fell 10.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate 536,000. Sales totaled 563,000 in 2016, up 12.2 percent over the past year.

New-home purchases fell in the Midwest, South and West last month and increased in the Northeast. Sales of new homes can be volatile on a monthly basis.

Low mortgage rates and an improving job market boosted sales for much of 2016. But borrowing has become pricier since the November presidential election. Average 30-year mortgage rates have climbed above 4 percent. While that remains low on a historical basis, the higher average has squeezed affordability and potentially limited sales.

MORTGAGE RATES

Average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to 4.19 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term US mortgage rates rose this week after three weeks of declines, marking their first increase of the year.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans climbed to an average 4.19 percent from 4.09 percent last week. That was still sharply higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.79 percent.

The average for a 15-year mortgage increased to 3.40 percent from 3.34 percent last week.

TRUMP-REPUBLICANS

Ryan says Congress will pay billions for wall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump’s border wall will cost $12 billion to $15 billion — and Ryan says Congress will pay for it by this fall.

The Wisconsin Republican made his comments to reporters in Philadelphia, where GOP lawmakers are holding their annual strategy retreat.

Ryan was pressed on whether the wall’s price tag would be added to the deficit — or whether Congress would find some ways to offset the cost. But he wouldn’t commit.

The point, Ryan says, is that Congress will pay for “the construction of a physical barrier on the border.”

Trump is set to speak to the lawmakers later Thursday — a day after signing an executive order calling for the wall.

MEXICO-TRUMP

Mexican president says he will not attend meeting with Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won’t pay for a border wall.

Pena Nieto’s message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about how he would respond to Trump’s aggressive stance toward the country.

In his tweet announcing the cancellation, Pena Nieto said “Mexico reaffirms its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements that benefit both nations.”

In Washington, White House press secretary Sean Spicer responded to the Mexican president’s announcement, saying: “We’ll look for a date to schedule something in the future. We will keep the lines of communication open.”

BORDER PATROL CHIEF

Border Patrol chief out day after Trump border fence decree

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief of the Border Patrol has left the agency that’s in charge of securing America’s borders with Mexico and Canada.

According to a U.S. official and a former official, Border Patrol agents have been told that Mark Morgan is no longer on the job. It’s not immediately clear whether Morgan resigned or was asked to leave.

The U.S. official wasn’t authorized to discuss the move before a public announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. The former official asked not to be identified before a government announcement.

Morgan’s departure comes a day after President Donald Trump announced plans to build a wall at the Mexican border and hire 5,000 Border Patrol agents.

EARNS-FORD

Ford profit hurt by pension change, scrapping Mexico plant

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s net income fell nearly 40 percent last year as a big pension adjustment and the cost of scrapping a new plant in Mexico outweighed an otherwise strong performance.

The company on Thursday posted $4.6 billion in net income, down nearly $2.8 billion from a year earlier. But Ford said its pretax profit for the year hit $10.4 billion, the second-best ever, while revenue rose slightly to $151.8 billion.

Ford’s 56,000 U.S. hourly workers will reap the benefits. They’ll get average profit-sharing checks of $9,000 based on a pretax North American profit of just over $9 billion.

But with slowing sales expected in the U.S., Ford’s most lucrative market, and big investments in electric and autonomous vehicles, the company said it expects 2017 profits to be strong but lower than last year.

For the fourth quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker posted a $783 million net loss compared with a $1.9 billion profit a year ago.

The loss was due largely to a $3 billion noncash adjustment of pension obligations and a $200 million charge for halting construction of the Mexican factory. That was announced earlier this month amid criticism from President Donald Trump that Ford was shifting production of the compact Focus to Mexico.

VOLKSWAGEN-EXEC QUITS

Integrity exec hired in wake of diesel scandal leaves VW

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An executive brought in to strengthen legal compliance in the wake of Volkswagen’s emissions scandal has left the company.

A Volkswagen news release said that Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt was leaving “due to differences in their understanding of responsibilities and future operating structures within the function she leads.”

It said she was leaving “by mutual agreement” effective Jan. 31.

A former senior judge, Hohmann-Dennhardt joined Volkswagen as head of integrity and legal affairs from Daimler AG on Jan. 1, 2016. The company thanked her for achieving “important milestones” including the company’s settlement of civil and criminal litigation in the U.S. over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests, and for revamping internal guidelines and procedures.

Hohmann-Dennhardt is being replaced by Hiltrud Werner, until now head of group auditing.

VOLKSWAGEN-BUYBACK DELAYS

Slow fix: VW diesel owners complain of buyback delays

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen’s efforts to do right by owners who unknowingly purchased cars and SUVs that cheat on emissions tests have run into some speed bumps.

Owners say the company isn’t delivering on a promise to quickly buy back their vehicles. Some complain about multiple requests for paperwork, even after being told their application was complete.

The German automaker acknowledges some hiccups, but blames delays on an overwhelming volume of buyback requests. A company lawyer told the judge handling the VW case that almost 400,000 owners had applied to have their vehicles repurchased in the three months since a legal settlement was approved.

FIAT CHRYSLER

CEO: Diesel talks in US are ‘proceeding well’

Trump proposals ‘positive’ if all implemented

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s CEO says discussions are “proceeding well” with U.S. environmental authorities to get 2017 diesel models certified so they can be sold.

Sergio Marchionne said Thursday in a conference call that the company was “in the midst of some pretty intense discussions” with both the Environmental Protection Agency and the powerful California Air Resources Board.

He said he hoped discussions over 2017 models could be concluded “relatively quickly.”

The EPA toughened testing for diesels from all automakers after Volkswagen was caught equipping cars with software that let them cheat on emissions tests. That has kept a number of models off the market for now.

NASA-ROGUE TWITTER ACCOUNT

‘Rogue’ NASA account has a following

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA says it’s “business as usual” on social media despite the emergence of a “rogue” Twitter account claiming to have been set up by government workers to speak out about climate change.

The “Rogue NASA” account on Twitter has gained more than 300,000 followers since it began Wednesday. It describes itself as the unofficial ‘resistance’ team at NASA. Its tweets have focused on climate change and criticism of President Donald Trump.

The account was launched days after tweets related to climate change from Badlands National Park were deleted. The National Park Service says they were posted by a former employee who still had access to the park’s Twitter account.

NASA spokeswoman Karen Northon says the agency has “heard nothing” from the Trump administration regarding social media use.

OIL PIPELINE

Tribal leader asks Trump to reconsider pipeline action

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The leader of the Standing Rock Sioux is urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his push for completion of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline.

Tribal spokeswoman Sue Evans says Chairman Dave Archambault requested a meeting with Trump in a letter sent Wednesday, warning that relations between the new administration and the Native American community have “gotten off on the wrong foot.” It’s not clear if Trump has received the letter.

Trump signed an executive action Tuesday ordering the Army Corps of Engineers to quickly reconsider its Dec. 4 decision to stop pipeline construction to allow for a study to determine the environmental impact of routing the pipeline under a North Dakota reservoir.

The tribe gets its drinking water from Lake Oahe (uh-WAH’-hee) and worries about a pipeline spill.

NYC CARBON CHALLENGE

10 NYC commercial landlords join pledge to cut emissions

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten of New York City’s largest commercial landlords are joining the carbon challenge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent in 10 years.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Real Estate Board of New York are announcing Thursday that The Durst Organization, Forest City, Silverstein Properties and others have signed onto the challenge.

Environmental groups including the Environmental Defense Fund and commercial tenants including Barnes & Noble and Viacom are also joining the challenge.

The carbon challenge started in 2007 with 17 colleges and universities. It has since been expanded to include 10 hospital organizations and 18 hotels.

Officials say the buildings now joining the program will add more than 58 million square feet to the challenge.

Participants must work together to boost energy efficiency.

FLORIDA PORTS-CUBA

Florida port backs out of agreement with Cuban government

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida port has canceled plans to sign an agreement with Cuba, one day after Gov. Rick Scott threatened to cut off its state funding if it signed the pact.

Port Everglades issued a statement Thursday that the National Port Administration of Cuba says no agreement is currently needed. The Fort Lauderdale-area port and the Port of Palm Beach are meeting with Cuban officials this week.

The Republican governor was highly critical of former President Barack Obama for allowing some products produced by independent Cuban entrepreneurs to be imported. The United States had imposed a trade embargo on the communist island for more than half a century.

The first shipments arrived Tuesday at Port Everglades: two containers of artisanal charcoal.

JOHNSON&JOHNSON-ACTELION

J&J to buy Swiss biopharma firm Actelion for $30 billion

GENEVA (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is buying Swiss biopharmaceutical company Actelion Ltd. for about $30 billion, handing the U.S.-based health care products giant a chance to boost its presence in innovative biotech treatments.

Under the deal announced Thursday, the New Jersey-based maker of Band-Aids and prescription drugs says it will boost its portfolio of medicines and late-stage products in a complementary fit with Actelion’s area of expertise.

Actelion’s research and development unit is to be spun off into a Swiss-based stand-alone company.

Shares of Actelion jumped around 20 percent to 46.20 Swiss francs Zurich trading following the announcement.

The deal, approved unanimously by both companies’ boards, is to be completed in the second quarter, pending regulatory approvals.

J&J says it expects the deal to immediately boost revenues and earnings per share.

HARVARD ENDOWMENT-JOB CUTS

Harvard endowment to cut half its jobs amid strategy shift

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The agency that oversees Harvard University’s largest-in-the-nation $36 billion endowment is cutting half its staff as it tries to boost lagging investment returns.

Harvard Management Company, the university’s investment unit, plans to eliminate its internal hedge fund teams by year’s end, eliminating about 115 jobs. It will instead focus on hiring outside investment managers, a model that’s common among other universities.

CEO N.P. Narvekar said in a memo that competition from outside managers has made it difficult to hire investment experts. He said the company can no longer justify its complex organizational structure.

Narvekar said Harvard’s current model worked for decades but must adapt to industry changes.

Narvekar was hired from Columbia University last year after Harvard’s endowment posted a 2 percent loss on investments, its worst performance since 2009.

KRAFT HEINZ-SMUNDAY

Kraft Heinz employees get day off after Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kraft Heinz says the Monday after the Super Bowl will be a day off for its salaried employees, and it has launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign to make the day — dubbed “Smunday” — a national holiday.

The food producing giant is co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, neither of which has a team in the Feb. 5 game.

The company has started a Change.org petition and launched a website, www.smunday.org . If enough signatures are collected, Kraft Heinz says it will send the petition to Congress “in the hopes of making this dream a reality.”

The day off for employees stands whether or not the petition succeeds. The petition claims more than 16 million people call in sick or miss work the day after the game.

The company says the decision impacts “thousands of employees” but wasn’t more specific.