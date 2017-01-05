Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKET

Most Asian shares climb as investors mull latest Fed minutes

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stock indexes were mostly higher Thursday as investors assessed the latest Federal Reserve board’s meeting minutes. Japanese shares slipped as the yen strengthened against the dollar.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.6 percent a day after hitting its highest level in 13 months as the yen’s strength hurt shares of some exporters. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.1 percent lower but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3 percent and the Shanghai Composite index in mainland China added 0.1 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average added 0.3 percent to 19,942.16. The S&P 500 jumped 0.6 percent to 2,270.75. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.9 percent to 5,477.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — Payroll processor ADP will report today on how many jobs private employers added in December. And the Labor Department will release the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Also today, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for December.

Freddie Mac will also report on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

LABOR DEPARTMENT-GOOGLE

Lawsuit seeks to ban Google from US government contracts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Labor Department is trying to bar Google from doing business with the federal government unless the internet company turns over confidential information about thousands of its employees.

The potential banishment is being sought in a Labor Department lawsuit filed Wednesday with the Office of Administrative Law Judges.

The complaint alleges that Google, which is part of Alphabet Inc., has repeatedly refused to provide the Labor Department with employee compensation records and other information as part of an audit designed to ensure the Mountain View, California, company isn’t discriminating against workers based on gender or race.

Google says it provided hundreds of thousands of records in an attempt to comply with the Labor Department’s requests, but has rebuffed some of the agency’s demands as an invasion of employee privacy.

TRUMP-FARMWORKER SHORTAGE

Trump’s deportation vow spurs California farmers into action

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California farmer says Donald Trump’s campaign vow to deport millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally pushed him into buying more equipment, cutting the number of workers he’ll need during the next harvest.

Other farmers in the nation’s leading agriculture state say they’re also taking steps to prepare for the new presidency.

Trump said during his campaign that he’d deport up to 11 million immigrants who are in the country illegally. That has softened to 3 million with criminal records.

Tom Nassif is president of the Western Growers trade association and a Trump adviser. He says farmers shouldn’t worry.

Nassif says he believes Trump’s focus is on criminals — not harming farmers’ vital workforce.

DEUTSCHE BANK LAWSUIT

Deutsche (DOY’-chuh) Bank will pay $95 million to resolve a New York civil lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Deutsche (DOY’-chuh) Bank will pay $95 million to resolve a New York civil lawsuit accusing it of evading tens of millions of dollars in federal taxes through shifty financial moves.

The agreement to settle a 2014 lawsuit brought by the U.S. government was approved Wednesday by a Manhattan federal court judge.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh) says his office revealed how the bank used a web of shell companies to dodge taxes.

Deutsche Bank AG is based in Frankfurt, Germany. It says it’s “pleased to resolve” the claim and put the “events from more than 16 years ago” behind it.

Prosecutors say the bank as part of its settlement agreement admitted it set up the plan to avoid taxes through a 2000 financial transaction.

MACY’S STORE CLOSURES

Macy’s to close stores, cut jobs amid weak sales

Macy’s says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

The retailer said Wednesday that sales at established stores fell 2.1 percent in November and December compared to the same period last year. Macy’s Inc. pointed to changing consumer behavior and said it reflects challenges facing much of the retail industry.

The company said it plans to close by midyear the 68 stores that are part of 100 closings announced in August. It also plans to restructure parts of its business and sell some properties. The moves are estimated to save $550 million annually.

Shares in Macy’s fell more than 10 percent in after-hours trading.

CUOMO-JFK AIRPORT

NY governor unveils $10 billion plan to improve JFK airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a $10 billion plan to transform New York’s aging John F. Kennedy International Airport into a world-class hub with easy access.

The Democrat told a gathering of the Association for a Better New York on Wednesday that the biggest U.S. city lags far behind modern overseas airports.

Plans for the new Kennedy are based on recommendations from the governor’s expert advisory panel on airport improvements.

Sixty million people pass through Kennedy each year. By 2030, 75 million are expected, and 100 million by 2050.

The governor says a critical aspect of the plan is to expand roads leading to the airport, lessening the current traffic congestion.

At the airport, terminals are to be linked to each other and accessible by one ring roadway.

JAPAN-TUNA AUCTION

Bluefin tuna goes for $632,000 in 1st Tsukiji auction of ’17

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese sushi chain boss has bid a winning $632,000 for a 466 pound bluefin tuna in what may be the last auction at the current site of Tokyo’s Tsukiji market.

The winning bid Thursday for the prized but imperiled species was the second highest ever after a record bid in 2013.

Kiyomura Corp. owner Kiyoshi Kimura posed after the predawn New Year auction with the gleaming, man-sized fish, which was caught off the coast of northern Japan’s Aomori prefecture. He often wins the annual auction.

Last year’s New Year auction was supposed to be the last at Tsukiji’s current location. The shift to a new facility on Tokyo Bay was delayed due to soil contamination at the former gas plant site.

OBIT-DAANE

Former Fed board member J. Dewey Daane has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — J. Dewey Daane, a noted expert on monetary policy who was nominated to serve on the Federal Reserve board by President John F. Kennedy, has died. He was 98.

His death Tuesday in Nashville was announced by Vanderbilt University where Daane had been a longtime professor at the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management.

Before joining the faculty at Vanderbilt in 1974, Daane had 35 years of combined government service in the Federal Reserve System and at the U.S. Treasury Department.

He served as head of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and deputy undersecretary for monetary affairs at Treasury. He was nominated by Kennedy as one of seven members of the Fed’s board in 1963. He remained on the board until 1974.