Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets lower amid Brexit worries

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks declined today after Britain said Prime Minister Theresa May will announce London plans to withdraw completely from the European Union.

The British currency edged up after tumbling Monday to its lowest level since October, when a “flash crash” pushed it to a 31-year low against the dollar.

The International Monetary Fund raised its growth forecast for China but warned about rising debt that has prompted concern about the country’s finances. The IMF said the world’s second-largest economy should expand by 6.5 percent this year, up 0.3 percentage points from its last forecast in October.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil inched up but remains just below $52.50 per barrel.

The dollar declined against the yen and the euro.

DAVOS

China’s Xi takes spotlight at Davos as US makes transition

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) —China is taking the world’s most elite annual gathering by storm.

President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) leads a Chinese delegation of over 100 officials and scores of business executives attending the World Economic Forum, embodying a tectonic shift at an event that started nearly a half-century ago among Europeans and Americans.

Xi’s opening plenary address today to political and business leaders is shaping up as perhaps the highlight both of this year’s WEF and Xi’s one-country European visit to ultra-stable and chronically neutral Switzerland.

It comes as mainstream Western democratic leaders have been grappling with populist movements at home, including the one that helped undergird Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential election victory. Trump’s clique plans to have only one top adviser, Anthony Scaramucci, attending the forum ahead of Friday’s presidential inauguration.

The bumpy run-up to the Trump administration — Trump’s poll numbers are low for an incoming president — has given the Chinese leader a convenient opportunity to advance his goal of giving his country a more assertive leadership role on the world stage.

China previously sought to capture the mantle as a supporter of world trade after Trump said he would pull the United States out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal championed by President Barack Obama.

Xi is the first Chinese head of state to visit Davos. Russia also will be represented.

EUROPE-FOOD WASTE

88 million tons a year: Auditors decry EU food waste

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Auditors is chiding the European Union’s executive branch in a report that decries the bloc’s lack of effort in reducing food waste. It estimated the EU wastes 88 million tons of food a year for a population of 510 million.

The report said more efforts should be made all along the food chain and special precautions should be taken when setting farm policy to make sure that less produce is discarded. An EU study, however, shows about half that waste can still be tied to households, not policy.

The ECA also recommended making food donations easier, since they are still mired in legal and tax issues that sometimes become a disincentive for food producers to give food away. It said with better EU regulations that could be turned around.

VIETNAM-JAPAN-ABE

Vietnam premier urges more investment from Japan

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is urging Japan to invest more in the Southeast Asian country to become its top foreign investor.

Speaking at a conference of business leaders from both countries also attended by visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Phuc said Vietnam would like to see Japan invest more in infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and services.

South Korea is Vietnam’s largest foreign investor with total investments of $50 billion, followed by Japan with $42 billion.

Phuc said the Vietnamese people and businesses have high levels of trust for Japanese businesses, adding that Abe, on his third visit to Vietnam as prime minister, is a close friend of Vietnamese people.

Abe told the conference that after talks with Phuc on Monday, the countries had agreed to expand trade and investment, and improve the investment environment.

He said more than 1,600 Japanese companies are operating in Vietnam, urged Phuc and the Vietnamese government to continue to support them.

BRITAIN-BREXIT

UK’s May signals EU clean break: no ‘half-in, half-out’

LONDON (AP) — The British government says Prime Minister Theresa May, in a speech today, will announce London wants a clean break with the European Union and will not seek to remain “half-in, half-out.”

Fears about the impact on trade and finance of a British withdrawal have roiled global markets since Britain’s public voted in June to leave the common market. The British pound has lost one-fifth of its value since June.

Excerpts of May’s speech released by her office say she will call for a new relationship with the EU and promise Britain will expand international ties.

WORLD ECONOMY-IMF

IMF boosts growth forecasts for US over next 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is raising its forecast for the U.S. economy this year and in 2018, reflecting an expected boost from the economic policies of President-elect Donald Trump. But officials warned that if Trump’s protectionist trade proposals set off a trade war, that could be “quite destructive” for the global economy.

The IMF also increased 2017 growth projections for a number of other countries including China, Germany, Japan and Britain.

The 189-nation global lending agency’s latest economic outlook, released Monday, took note of the significant impact Trump’s election has already had in giving a boost to U.S. stock prices, interest rates and the dollar. The new outlook puts U.S. economic growth at 2.3 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2018. That would be an improvement from lackluster U.S. growth around 1.6 percent in 2016.

GENERAL MOTORS-INVESTMENT

AP Source: GM to announce $1B factory investment, new jobs

DETROIT (AP) — A person briefed on the matter says General Motors will announce a $1 billion investment in its factories that will create or keep around 1,000 jobs.

The investment will be announced today. The person tells The Associated Press that the investment is part of the normal process of equipping factories to build new models, and it’s been planned for months. The person didn’t want to be identified because the announcement hasn’t been made yet.

The person also says multiple factories will see investment, but GM won’t say where the new jobs will go.

President-elect Donald Trump has attacked GM and other automakers for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S.

Trump has threatened to tax GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze. While GM builds hatchback Cruzes in Mexico, most Cruze sales are Ohio-built sedans.

ITALY-FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy says tests show Fiat 500X cars meet emissions rules

ROME (AP) — The Italian transportation ministry says its tests show that Fiat 500X cars meet emissions rules, despite German contentions that the cars contain so-called defeat devices meant to cheat emissions tests.

A ministry statement Says it carried out the necessary checks and sent a detailed report to Germany indicating the model “meets the existing regulations” on emissions testing.

The ministry says no illegal defeat device system turned up in the testing.

Germany’s transport minister has insisted that according to German experts Fiat used the devices.

Italian Transport Minister Graziano Delrio says “we have nothing to hide” and “you don’t give orders to a sovereign country like Italy.”

Italy says its test results were given to Germany and to the European Commission in November, and it is awaiting a follow-up.

GERMANY-TRUCK EMISSIONS

Report: Trucking firms using gadgets to cheat on emissions

BERLIN (AP) — German public broadcaster ZDF reports that trucking companies in Europe may be using electronic equipment to commit large-scale emissions fraud.

Tests commissioned by ZDF and freight industry organization Camion Pro found that one in five diesel trucks operated by Eastern European firms had suspicious emission levels.

Experts at the University of Heidelberg concluded that the trucks were pumping out up to 14,000 metric tons of additional nitrogen oxide and evading millions in road toll fees.

In a program airing today, ZDF claims that trucking firms may be using gadgets to fool on-board computers into thinking the driver has used a diesel exhaust fluid, known as AdBlue.

AdBlue can significantly reduce emissions but represents an additional cost for the competitive freight transportation industry.

MORTGAGE LENDING LAWSUIT

Feds allege KleinBank used discriminatory lending practices

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has sued a Minnesota bank for allegedly engaging in mortgage lending practices that discriminate against minorities. The bank disputed the claim Monday, saying the lawsuit is not based on fact.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, the department said KleinBank engaged in “redlining,” a practice in which banks deny or avoid providing credit services to consumers because of racial demographics or because of the neighborhood where they live.

Doug Hile, the bank’s president and chief executive, said the government’s claim “has absolutely no basis in fact. To the contrary, KleinBank has an established history of responding to all credit requests with a commitment to fairness and equal opportunity. This history is undisputed.”