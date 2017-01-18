Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks directionless, dollar steadies after slide

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares were mixed today following a sharp correction overnight in the dollar that sapped investor momentum.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index recouped earlier losses, rising 0.4 percent while South Korea’s Kospi was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.2 percent and the Shanghai Composite in mainland China added 0.3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4 percent. Benchmarks in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

The dollar is levelling off in Asian trading after slumping overnight against most of its peers, including the yen, euro and pound. One factor behind the currency fluctuations was British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech about Britain’s pending departure from the European Union, which soothed investors following months of uncertainty about the plan for an exit following the June vote.

Comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about the dollar being “too strong” and hurting U.S competitiveness with China, also added downward pressure on the greenback.

On Wall Street yesterday, the Dow fell 0.3 percent to 19,827. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent to 2,268. And the Nasdaq fell 0.6 percent to 5,539.

CHINA-US-TRADE

Business group: China preparing to retaliate on trade

BEIJING (AP) — An American business group says that China is preparing to retaliate if President-elect Donald Trump raises duties on Chinese goods.

Trump, who’ll be inaugurated Friday, threatened during his campaign to raise import duties on Chinese goods to 45 percent. American companies are frustrated by Chinese market barriers and want Washington to take a tougher stance toward Beijing but worry reckless action might trigger retaliation.

Already, China has ordered unusually high anti-dumping penalties against a U.S.-made agricultural chemical.

Lester Ross, a board member of the American Chamber of Commerce, said at a news conference Tuesday that “China has indeed threatened to and is preparing to take steps in retaliation if such actions take place.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) emphatically defended free trade in a speech Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

THE DAY AHEAD

Business events scheduled for Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — In today’s economic reports, the Labor Department will release its Consumer Price Index for December. The Federal Reserve will present its report on industrial production for December, as well as its Beige Book. The National Association of Home Builders will unveil its housing market index for January. And Treasury will release international money flows data for November.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens, as will Citigroup Inc.

Netflix Inc. will report quarterly financial results after the market closes.

LOWE’S-LAYOFFS

Lowe’s announces nearly 2,400 layoffs for full-time workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s says it’s told approximately 2,400 full-time workers that they will be laid off.

A statement from the store said the majority of the cuts are at the store level, with other cuts occurring at distribution centers, customer support centers and vice presidents at the company’s corporate office in Mooresville.

The company said it’s providing severance and outplacement resources to displaced workers.

Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock told employees in an email that the changes “will better align store staffing with customer demand, shift resources from back-of-the-store activities to customer-facing ones, and enhance our efficiency and productivity.”

Lowe’s also announced Bob Hull was retiring as its chief financial officer. Marshall Croom, who has been with Lowe’s for two decades, will succeed Hull as CFO March 3.

ASIA-ECONOMY

UN report: Asian growth outlook bright despite uncertainty

BANGKOK (AP) — A United Nations report says Asia’s economic outlook for 2017 is strong despite slowing global growth due to sluggish international trade and investment.

The world economy grew 2.2 percent in 2016, the slowest pace since the end of the 2008 financial crisis. Britain’s plan to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president are adding to uncertainty.

Despite a slowdown in China, Asia remains a “bright spot,” the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) said in the report released Wednesday.

Strong consumer demand and government spending helped make up for weak exports, as East and South Asia grew at a steady pace of 5.7 percent in 2016, level with the year before.

CHINA-FOREIGN BUSINESS

Survey: US companies in China feel ‘less welcome’

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. companies feel less welcome in China and some are shifting operations to other countries, a business group reported Wednesday, amid rising tension between President-elect Donald Trump and Beijing over trade.

The report by the American Chamber of Commerce in China reflects frustration among companies that see China as a key market but face growing efforts to block access to technology and other promising industries.

It comes ahead of the Friday inauguration of Trump, who has promised to raise tariffs on Chinese goods and declare Beijing a currency manipulator, moving toward imposing sanctions.

Communist leaders have promised to make China’s state-dominated economy more productive by opening more industries to private and foreign competitors. Business groups say such initiatives have had little impact.

QUALCOMM-FTC

FTC sues Qualcomm alleging monopoly of semiconductor device

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is suing Qualcomm Inc. for allegedly maintaining a monopoly over a key device used in cellphones and other electronics.

The agency said Tuesday that Qualcomm, the world’s dominant supplier of baseband processors, imposes “onerous” licensing terms on manufacturers and weakens its rivals.

The FTC is seeking a court order to undo and prevent Qualcomm’s methods.

In a statement, San Diego-based Qualcomm said it believes that the FTC complaint is flawed and advances the interests of companies that have earned billions of dollars made possible by “innovators” such as itself. The chipmaker also noted that the FTC filed its complaint even though only three of five FTC commissioners are in place.

The FTC lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

PAIN PILL SHIPMENTS

Feds: McKesson agrees to pay $150M in pill shipment case

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say McKesson Corp. has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations that the drug wholesaler failed to detect and report pharmacies’ suspicious orders of prescription pain pills.

The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. attorney for West Virginia’s northern district announced the settlement in a news release Tuesday.

The settlement commits San Francisco-based McKesson to a multi-year suspension of sales of controlled substances from distribution centers in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan and Florida. It also imposes new and enhanced compliance requirements on McKesson’s distribution system.

In a statement Tuesday, Chairman and CEO John H. Hammergren said McKesson is “committed to tackling this multi-faceted problem in collaboration with all parties in the (prescription drug) supply chain.”

In 2008, McKesson agreed to a $13.25 million civil penalty for similar violations.

US BANK-CEO RETIREMENT

Richard Davis, longtime CEO of US Bank, to retire

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Bank Chairman and CEO Richard Davis is retiring from his job as head of one of the nation’s largest regional banks.

The bank said Tuesday that Davis will step down from his dual roles as of April 18. He will be replaced by Andy Cecere, who is currently president and chief operating officer at U.S. Bank.

Davis became CEO of U.S. Bank in December 2006, on the eve of the financial crisis and Great Recession. He was applauded for steering U.S. Bank through the crisis mostly unscathed, and running the Minneapolis-based bank efficiently and with little drama.

U.S. Bank is often considered the largest of the major regional banks, and is the seventh-largest bank by assets in the U.S.