Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets mixed ahead of Trump’s inauguration

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Asian markets were mixed in cautious trading today ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. China’s report that its economy grew at a 6.8 percent pace in October-December was in line with expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average erased its gains for 2017 on Thursday, falling for the fifth day in a row as the post-election Trump rally waned ahead of the inauguration. Investors will be looking for clues in Trump’s inauguration speech for his plans on fiscal stimulus, tax cuts and trade. The Dow fell 72.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 19,732.40. That’s slightly below where it finished 2016, but not far from its record closing high of 19,974.62, set one month ago. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 8.20 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,263.69. The Nasdaq composite gave up 15.57 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,540.08.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose to remain above $52 per barrel.

The dollar fell against the yen and the euro.

FEDERAL RESERVE-YELLEN

Yellen says Fed following prudent course on rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — While unemployment has fallen significantly and inflation is starting to tick higher, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says she does not believe that the central bank has fallen behind the curve and needs to start pushing interest rates up more quickly.

But Yellen says that it would be “risky and unwise” to allow the economy to overheat by keeping interest rates too low for too long.

In a speech at Stanford University, Yellen says she believes the central bank is on the “prudent” course of gradually raising rates.

Yellen says the Fed’s approach should improve prospects that the economy will achieve sustainable growth, with the labor market operating at full employment and inflation running close to the central bank’s 2 percent target.

CHINA-ECONOMY

China’s growth edges up but 2016 weakest year since 1990

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth accelerated slightly in the final quarter of 2016 but its full-year performance still was the weakest in nearly three decades.

The government reported Friday the world’s second-largest economy expanded by 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter over a year earlier, up from the previous quarter’s 6.7 percent. Full-year growth was 6.7 percent, down from 2015’s 6.9 percent and the weakest since 1990.

The Chinese economy has cooled steadily as communist leaders try to steer it to more sustainable growth based on domestic consumption instead of trade and investment. Beijing has repeatedly used massive infusions of credit to prevent activity from slumping too fast, prompting warnings the country’s rapid run-up in debt could lead to a financial crisis or drag on growth.

CHINA-FILM FINANCE

Paramount inks $1B film co-finance deal with 2 Chinese firms

HONG KONG (AP) — Paramount Pictures says it has inked a co-financing deal with two Chinese companies for the Hollywood studio’s slate of movies over the next three years.

Under the terms of the deal, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media will also set up an office on Paramount’s lot later this year, the studio said in a statement.

The Chinese companies will provide roughly $1 billion to finance at least 25 percent of Paramount’s films, according to a person familiar with the deal who was not allowed to speak publicly.

Film industry publications cited the same figures.

Paramount is planning to produce 15 to 17 films in 2017.

Chinese investors have been expanding into entertainment companies overseas in a bid to boost the country’s international cultural influence, also known as “soft power,” as well as acquire expertise. Foreign producers, meanwhile, are seeking greater access to China’s growing film market.

Last year, Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group teamed up with Sony Pictures to make big-budget films while Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners partnered with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group’s media arm to co-produce films for global audiences.

SKOREA-SAMSUNG-NOTE 7

Samsung to announce cause of Galaxy Note 7 fire on Jan. 23

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics says it will announce on Jan. 23 the reason why its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones overheated and caught fire.

The announcement will be livestreamed in Chinese, English and Korean on its websites. Koh Dong-jin, Samsung’s mobile president, will give details of the probe.

The Galaxy Note 7 was a fiasco for the world’s largest smartphone maker. Samsung recalled and eventually discontinued it after numerous reports of it overheating and bursting into flames.

Initially, Samsung said it found a small error in the manufacturing process for some of the batteries in the phones was to blame. It replaced the phones with a new battery but those replaced phones also overheated and caught fire, prompting Samsung to pull the phones from the market. That cost Samsung at least $5 billion.

The announcement comes after a South Korean court dismissed on Thursday a request by prosecutors to arrest Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong heir.

Lee, the conglomerate’s heir and de facto head, is under investigation for alleged bribery in connection with an influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

STARBUCKS-PARENTAL LEAVE

Starbucks latest to expand parental leave benefits

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks is telling employees that it’s expanding their parental leave benefits.

The move comes as companies are trying to retain workers given low unemployment rates. Overall, paid maternity and paternity leave in the United States lags behind standards elsewhere. Federal law requires only unpaid leave for the birth or adoption of a child, but companies including Netflix, Adobe and Microsoft have recently increased their benefits.

In a note to employees, Starbucks Corp. said birth moms will be eligible for six weeks of paid leave at 100 percent of their average pay starting Oct. 1. Previously, they were given six weeks of leave at 67 percent of average pay.

Employees who work an average of 20 or more hours a week are eligible for benefits.

Starbucks representative Jaime Riley said the company has 160,000 employees in the U.S. Among those employees, birth moms will be eligible for 18 weeks of leave paid at 100 percent of average pay. They were previously given six weeks of leave at 67 percent of pay.

FRAUD CONVICTION

Ex-portfolio manager convicted of securities fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A former portfolio manager at an asset management firm has been convicted of securities and wire fraud charges by a New York jury.

Stefan Lumiere worked at Visium Asset Management LP and was convicted Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors say he conspired in a scheme to inflate the value of a fund’s securities from 2011 to 2013.

Lumiere’s sister was married to Visium founder Jacob Gottlieb. Outside court, she criticized the verdict. Lumiere’s lawyer says an appeal is likely.

Prosecutors say Lumiere inflated the volume of a hedge fund by tens of millions of dollars. Defense attorneys say a whistleblower at the company turned to the federal government to get revenge on his employer because he believed the company didn’t recognize his talent.

Sentencing is set for May 23.

PIPELINE LEAK

Feds: Natural gas leaking from pipeline in Gulf of Mexico

CAMERON, La. (AP) — Federal regulators say a pipeline is leaking natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard are responding to the leak, reported Wednesday, in waters roughly 30 miles southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.

Federal authorities say the leak is less than a mile southeast of Platform West Cameron-165, currently shut, in about 48 feet of water. The sheen was last reported to be about 1 mile across and 10 miles long, and the operator estimated the spill volume to be roughly 750 gallons.

The pipeline is operated by Houston-based Kinetica Partners LLC.

FACEBOOK CEO-HAWAII LAND

Facebook CEO trying to buy out land near his Hawaii estate

HONOLULU (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going to court to gain ownership of isolated pockets of land tucked away within his sprawling estate in Hawaii.

Many of the 14 parcels on the island of Kauai are less than an acre. They initially belonged to Native Hawaiians who were awarded the land during the 19th century, when private property was established.

Court documents filed by Zuckerberg’s attorneys last month say many of the owners died without a will and courts never established who inherited the land.

They say hundreds of people could own an interest in the parcels, including many who aren’t aware they do.

The lawsuits ask a court to determine who the owners are and provide them fair compensation. Judges frequently order auctions in similar cases.

Zuckerberg said on Facebook that no one will be forced off the land.

UBER-FTC SETTLEMENT

Uber pays $20 million to settle claims of driver deception

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies is paying $20 million to settle allegations that it duped people into driving for its ride-hailing service with false promises about how much they would earn and how much they would have to pay to finance a car.

The agreement announced Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission covers statements Uber made from late 2013 until 2015 while trying to recruit more drivers to expand its service and remain ahead of its main rival, Lyft.

The FTC alleged that most Uber drivers were earning far less than Uber claimed in 18 major U.S. cities. Regulators also asserted that drivers wound up paying substantially more to lease cars than the company had proclaimed.

San Francisco-based Uber says it is pleased to have resolved the matter.

LAS VEGAS SANDS-SETTLEMENT

Las Vegas Sands paying $7M to settle corrupt practices probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. authorities say billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s casino company is paying almost $7 million to settle a foreign corrupt practices investigation of the firm’s former relationship with a consultant in Macao and China.

Justice Department and FBI officials said Thursday the agreement with Las Vegas Sands Corp. resolves a probe into more than $60 million paid to an unnamed agent retained in 2006 for business dealings including efforts to acquire a Chinese basketball team.

The penalty is in addition to a $9 million civil payment the company made in April to settle a federal Securities and Exchange Commission investigation that found some payments to the consultant weren’t properly authorized or documented.

A Sands spokesman said Thursday the company is pleased that “all inquiries related to these issues have now been completely resolved.”

TRUMP-AMAZON WIND FARM

Navy: Wind farm opposed by GOP lawmakers won’t harm radar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it disagrees with Republicans in North Carolina who claim a $400 million clean energy project slated to power data centers for Amazon.com Inc. poses a threat to national security.

Congressman Walter Jones and state lawmakers have asked the incoming Trump administration to either kill the nearly completed wind farm or require major changes. They say the facility will interfere with a Navy radar installation that scans for aircraft and ships hundreds of miles offshore.

Navy spokesman Lt. Chika Onyekanne tells The Associated Press the military’s studies have determined the wind project is unlikely to affect its mission.

The wind farm sprawls over roughly 20,000 acres near Elizabeth City, North Carolina. It includes more than 100 spinning wind turbines nearly as tall as 50-story buildings.