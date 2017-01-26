Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks up after Dow breaks through 20,000 milestone

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Shares advanced across Asia on Thursday, the last full trading day before many markets start Lunar New Year holidays, as investors cheered the Dow Jones industrial average’s first ever close above the 20,000 milestone.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.8 percent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.8 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3 percent and benchmarks in Southeast Asia were also higher.

The Dow’s breaking through the 20,000 mark on Wednesday was the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Nasdaq composite also touched record highs of their own for a second day in a row. The Dow, which tracks 30 major industrial companies, gained 155.80 points, or 0.8 percent, to 20,068.51. The S&P 500 index rose 18.30 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,298.37. The Nasdaq added 55.38 points, or 1 percent, to 5,656.34.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports scheduled for today.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department reports today on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. And the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in December.

Also, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

There are a number of corporate earnings reports due out today.

Caterpillar, Comcast, Ford and Southwest Airlines report quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Alphabet, Microsoft and Starbucks report quarterlies after the market closes.

CHINA-APPLE-QUALCOMM

Apple sues Qualcomm in China over technology fees

BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. has filed suit in China challenging chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.’s fees for technology used in smartphones.

A Beijing court says two suits filed by the iPhone maker accuse Qualcomm of abusing its control over essential technology to charge excessive licensing fees.

Most of Apple’s iPhones are assembled in China by contractors.

Qualcomm said in a statement it had not seen Apple’s complaint but defended its fees. The company said Apple was offered terms consistent with those accepted by more than 100 Chinese manufacturers.

Qualcomm agreed to change its licensing practices after Chinese regulators fined the company 6 billion yuan ($975 million) in 2015 on charges it abused its control over technology to charge excessive fees.

WAL-MART TRUCKERS-WAGE DISPUTE

Judge rejects $80M penalty in Wal-Mart truck drivers lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in San Francisco won’t force Wal-Mart to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retail giant failed to pay hundreds of California truck drivers minimum wage for certain tasks.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston ruled Wednesday that Wal-Mart acted in good faith and reasonably believed its payment policy met California law.

An email to an attorney for the drivers wasn’t immediately returned.

A jury in November found Wal-Mart failed to pay the drivers minimum wage for inspecting their vehicles before and after trips and for taking 10-hour layovers and 10-minute rest breaks.

Jurors awarded the workers more than $54 million in back wages. The drivers requested additional damages and penalties.

The company had argued that it paid drivers for activities that included smaller tasks.

FACEBOOK-TRENDING TOPICS

Facebook tweaks ‘trending’ feature to root out fake news

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is updating its “trending” feature, which shows popular topics discussed and shared on its site, in an effort to root out fake news and misinformation.

The social media giant says it will now look at the number of publishers posting about the same topic — not just the number of people sharing or commenting on single posts or articles — when assembling its list.

That’s intended to ensure that the topics “reflect real world events being covered by multiple outlets.”

Facebook will also stop personalizing the topics based on users’ interests.

After criticism of the way it has allowed misinformation to spread on its site in the months leading up to the election, Facebook in December announced a slew of new measures to curb the spread of fake news.

BORING MUSK

Elon Musk tweets mystery tunnel boring project

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk’s already going high, and now he says he’s going low.

In mid-December the billionaire tweeted “Traffic is driving me nuts” and “am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging.”

On Wednesday, the SpaceX and Tesla founder tweeted he plans to begin in a month or so at his Los Angeles-area rocket factory.

The statements have launched speculation about another fantastic transportation idea from Musk, who is known for advocating a “hyperloop” — a futuristic system of vacuum tubes with passenger-carrying capsules.

But Musk’s cryptic tweets leave unclear what kind of tunnel he’ll be digging.

One tweet said the starting point will be across from his desk at SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, but didn’t say how big the tunnel will be or where it will lead to.

BOOKS-ROXANE GAY

Gay parts with publisher over deal with far-right pundit

NEW YORK (AP) — Angered with her publisher for giving a platform to the “blunt, inelegant hate” of far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, author Roxane Gay has withdrawn a planned book with Simon & Schuster.

Gay confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that she will not be releasing “How to Be Heard” through Simon & Schuster, which had scheduled the book for 2018.

In comments provided to BuzzFeed News, Gay says Yiannopolous, whose book “Dangerous” comes out in March, had every right to express his views. But she says a deal with a major publisher is not a right, but a privilege. Gay decided she did not want to be in “business with a publisher willing to grant him that privilege.”

Simon & Schuster did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BACKPAGE-SEX TRAFFICKING

Website that advertised escort services sued in 4 states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New lawsuits have been filed in four states on behalf of women who say they were victimized as teenagers when they were sold for sex on an international website.

Attorneys say the suits filed Wednesday in Alabama, California, Texas and Washington are the first to individually name the operators of Backpage.com.

CEO Carl Ferrer and purported owners Michael Lacey and James Larkin are among those sued, along with other affiliated individuals and holding companies.

The complaints say the three men are liable because they knew they were profiting from illegal sex trafficking.

The men appeared in a California courtroom on Tuesday to contest similar criminal charges that they say are barred by federal law and free speech protections.

Backpage’s general counsel, Liz McDougall, declined comment on the lawsuits.

CHINA-NORTH KOREA

China releases new list of items banned for export to NKorea

BEIJING (AP) — China has released a new list of items banned for export to North Korea, following a new round of United Nations sanctions and complaints from President Donald Trump that Beijing was doing too little to pressure its communist neighbor.

A statement from the Commerce Ministry said the items included dual-use technologies that could aid the North’s programs to develop nuclear, chemical and biological weapons as well as the missiles to deliver them.

While largely comprising specialty chemicals and rare alloys, the list also included computer software, machinery, high-speed cameras, aircraft engines and six-axle truck chassis.

China is the North’s largest source of trade and aid, but is frustrated by Pyongyang’s defiance of the U.N.

Trump complained in a tweet earlier this month that China “won’t help with North Korea.”

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY

Philippines GDP grows 6.6 pct in Oct-Dec, 6.8 pct for year

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials report the Philippine economy expanded at a 6.6 percent annual rate in October-December, the slowest pace of expansion for the year, though full-year annual growth clocked in at a relatively brisk 6.8 percent.

Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said Thursday that robust domestic demand helped offset a contraction in agriculture, slowing government spending and wariness over President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

The 6.8 percent expansion for the year was at the high end of the government’s target of 6.0 to 7.0 percent growth. Growth in the past seven years has averaged 6.3 percent.

Brash-talking Duterte inherited a relatively vibrant economy when he took office in May. He has pledged to slash the poverty rate, but investors are wary of his swashbuckling approach to governing.