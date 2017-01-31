Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment:

ISLAMIC STATE-PROPAGANDA WAR

US military botches online fight against Islamic State

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A critical national security program known as “WebOps” is part of a vast psychological operation that the Pentagon says is effectively countering an enemy that has used the internet as a devastating tool of propaganda. But an Associated Press investigation found the management behind WebOps is beset with incompetence, cronyism and flawed data. Several people with direct knowledge of the program say it’s having little impact.

Several current and former WebOps employees cited multiple examples of civilian Arabic specialists who cannot speak Arabic fluently and have so little understanding of Islam they are no match for the Islamic State online recruiters.

Advertisement

Four current or former workers told the AP that they had personally witnessed WebOps data being manipulated to create the appearance of success.

TRUMP

Trump fires acting attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, accusing her of betrayal and insubordination after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his controversial refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court.

Trump immediately named longtime federal prosecutor Dana Boente (BIHN’-tay) to replace Yates.

The White House says Boente was sworn in privately late Monday.

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-HOUSE

House aides advised on Trump immigration order

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is confirming that committee staff worked with Trump administration officials as they drafted an executive order temporarily halting the nation’s refugee program.

A committee aide says some committee staff offered their expertise, but says the Trump administration is responsible for final policy decisions, rollout and implementation.

The work by committee staffers took place without the knowledge of House GOP leaders.

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-OBAMA

Obama statement says he opposes discrimination based on religion

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Barack Obama says the former president “fundamentally disagrees” with discrimination that targets people based on their religion.

The statement alluded to but did not specifically mention President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees from several Muslim-majority countries. The White House says the ban isn’t a Muslim ban because dozens of Muslim-majority countries aren’t affected.

Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis says Obama is “heartened” by the amount of engagement being seen across the country. He’s referring to protests against Trump’s order on immigration and refugees.

Lewis says “American values are at stake.” He’s praising citizens who are exercising constitutional rights to assemble and “have their voices heard.”

Obama has not weighed in on a political issue since leaving office on Jan. 20. He has said he plans to give Trump room to govern but would speak out if Trump violates basic U.S. values.

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-INTERPRETERS

Veterans protest travel ban, saying it hurts interpreters

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. combat veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan say they are outraged at the temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and the suspension of the U.S. refugee program that has blocked visas for interpreters who risked their lives to help American troops on the battlefield.

Thousands of veterans have signed petitions. One soldier says he has bought a plane ticket for his Afghan translator in case that country is added to the list of banned nations.

Many veterans say they feel betrayed by the executive order that President Donald Trump signed Friday that suspends the admission of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days and all Syrian refugees indefinitely.

They say the fight feels personal since they gave their word to people who aided American troops that the United States would protect them and their families.

VOTER FRAUD-PHILLIPS

AP: Man claiming 3M improper votes registered in 3 states

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that a man who President Donald Trump has promoted as an authority on voter fraud was registered to vote in multiple states during the 2016 presidential election.

Gregg Phillips, whose unsubstantiated claim that the election was marred by 3 million illegal votes was tweeted by the president, was listed on the rolls in Alabama, Texas and Mississippi. That’s according to voting records and election officials in those states. Records show he voted only in Alabama in November.

In a post earlier this month, Phillips described “an amazing effort” by volunteers tied to True the Vote, an organization whose board he sits on, who he said found “thousands of duplicate records and registrations of dead people.”

Trump has made an issue of people who are registered to vote in more than one state, using it is one of the bedrocks of his overall contention that voter fraud is rampant in the U.S. and that improper votes by 3 to 5 million “illegals” cost him the popular vote in November.

HEALTH OVERHAUL-DEADLINE

NEW: Tuesday night deadline for ‘Obamacare’ coverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Overnight Tuesday is the deadline to sign up for coverage under the federal health care law. Even if the ultimate fate of “Obamacare” is uncertain, there’s been no change for this year. About 11.5 million people had enrolled as of Dec. 24.

The deadline is midnight Pacific time in the 39 states served by HealthCare.gov, the government said. States with their own insurance websites may have different deadlines.

Although premiums are up significantly this year, more than 8 in 10 customers get subsidies, and more than half qualify for extra help with deductibles and copays.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have promised to repeal and replace the Obama-era law, but without creating disruptions for millions already covered.

Consumers can enroll online or call 1-800-318-2596.

ENDOWMENT RETURNS

Study: College endowments have worst year since 2009

BOSTON (AP) — A new study says hundreds of U.S. colleges lost money on their investments last year, continuing a downward slide that threatens to put a pinch on budgets.

Among 800 schools included in the study, the average endowment shrank by almost 2 percent, the worst performance since the economic recession in 2009.

The annual study is done by the National Association of College and University Business Officers and the Commonfund Institute, a Connecticut investment firm.

MISSOURI-EXECUTION

Missouri inmate faces execution for killing family in 1998

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998 has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution.

Mark Christeson is scheduled for lethal injection Tuesday evening. If carried out, it will be Missouri’s first execution since May.

The main issue raised in Christeson’s appeal Monday is that his trial lawyers were inept, noting they missed a 2005 deadline for a federal appeal, which is a standard procedure in death penalty cases.

Christeson was 18 when he and a 17-year-old cousin attacked Susan Brouk at her rural home in Vichy, then killed Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old son.

The cousins were caught after fleeing to California. Christeson’s cousin testified against him and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

TURKEY-TOURISM

NEW: Turkey tourism suffering from security worries

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Official figures show Turkey’s tourism revenue dropped nearly 30 percent in 2016 from the year before as potential holidaymakers opted to stay away because of the worsening security situation in the country.

According to data released by the Turkish Statistics Institute, tourism revenue in 2016 amounted to $22.1 billion — a drop of 29.7 percent from 2015.

The decline comes amid a wave of deadly attacks in the country, including one on Istanbul’s main airport at the height of the tourist season in June, which killed more than 40 people.

Foreign visitors have also been deterred by a failed coup attempt in July that led to a state of emergency and a massive government crackdown on people suspected of links to the coup and other opponents.

TRANSGENDER BOY SCOUTS

Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs

DALLAS (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

The organization announced Monday that it had made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The organization had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate.

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

A transgender child in Secaucus, New Jersey, was asked late last year to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.

WHITE PRIVILEGE-ESSAY CONTEST

‘White privilege’ essay contest ruffles upscale coastal town

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A student essay on the topic of white privilege is stirring controversy in a ritzy Connecticut shoreline town.

Contest organizers have been surprised by the reaction from some who say the question wrongly suggests race plays into the good life enjoyed in Westport.

One resident, 72-year-old Bari Reiner, says the question is offensive because the town welcomes anybody who can afford to live there.

The contest put on by the town’s diversity council asks students to describe the impact white privilege has had on their lives.

The chairman of the diversity council is Harold Bailey Jr. He says that there has been more controversy than organizers expected in town and that people as far away as Singapore have weighed in online.