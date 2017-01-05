Update on the latest religion news

CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING

Roof to jurors: ‘Nothing wrong with me psychologically’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof has told jurors who could sentence him to death or life in prison that there’s nothing wrong with him psychologically.

Roof has written that he doesn’t believe in psychology, calling it “a Jewish invention” that “does nothing but invent diseases.”

The jury last month found the white 22-year-old guilty in the shooting deaths of nine black participants in the Charleston church’s Bible study.

Roof is representing himself during the sentencing phase. He has said he does not plan to present a case and has not cross-examined any witnesses.

Prosecutors say Roof deserves the death penalty because he targeted vulnerable people, sitting with them for about 45 minutes and waiting to open fire until their eyes were closed in prayer.

PREGNANT WOMAN SLAIN

Connecticut man charged with killing pregnant wife competent

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his pregnant wife because he thought she was a voodoo priestess who intended to kill him has been found competent to stand trial.

Patrick Antoine, of Norwich, was ruled competent at a court hearing Tuesday after spending five months at a state psychiatric hospital.

According to a clinical report entered into evidence, the 40-year-old Antoine was diagnosed as psychotic but has been taking medication and learning about the legal process through a Haitian Creole interpreter.

The report says he has no further need for inpatient psychiatric care and understands the legal process.

Antoine is charged with fatally stabbing 37-year-old Margarette Mady in June, then setting their apartment on fire. Mady was eight months pregnant.

His court-appointed attorney did not dispute the findings of the report.

OBAMA LEGACY-LGBT RIGHTS

LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion of their cause

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since Donald Trump’s election victory, LGBT-rights activists have expressed fears that his administration will reverse some of President Barack Obama’s supportive executive orders and back some discrimination against LGBT people if it’s based on religious beliefs.

But Ed Stetzer, executive director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism at Wheaton College, says that under Obama, many evangelicals “genuinely feel that their religious liberty is in jeopardy because of a shift on LGBT rights.”

In a recent column, Ryan Anderson, a senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, urged President-elect Trump to make clear that his administration “will never penalize any individual or institution because they believe and act on the belief that marriage is the union of husband and wife.”

VATICAN-CANADA-BISHOP

Canadian bishop who opposed LGBTQ school rules steps down

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the early resignation of a Canadian bishop who came under fire in Calgary for opposing LGBTQ guidelines in public schools.

The Vatican’s announcement about Bishop Frederick Henry stepping down made no mention of the controversy in Canada. At 73, Henry is two years younger than the age bishops must offer the pope their resignation.

Last year, Henry was widely criticized for labeling as “anti-Catholic” and “totalitarian” Alberta’s guidelines that include allowing transgender students to use bathrooms of their choice and to dress or play on sports teams according to their perception of gender.

Francis has criticized schools he says indoctrinate children with the idea that gender can be chosen. But he also has revealed that he has ministered to transgender persons and has criticized clergy who condemn them.

VATICAN-POPE-BRAZIL PRISONS

Pope appeals for humane prisons after Brazil prison riot

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has prayed for those who were killed in this week’s Brazil prison riots, saying penitentiary conditions must be worthy of human persons.”

Francis invited the faithful at his weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican to pray for the 60 people who died in gang fights in Brazil’s Amazon regional prisons and their families, as well as for inmates and prison workers worldwide.

He said he was “pained and concerned” about what happened in Brazil. He renewed his appeal so that prisons would be “places of re-education” and “not overcrowded, but places for re-insertion” into society after sentences are served.

Throughout his papacy, Francis has pressed for better prison conditions and the need for rehabilitation of inmates. He has also denounced life imprisonment as a virtual death sentence.

PAKISTAN-BLASPHEMY

Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasphemy laws

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say violence erupted at a rally convened by Islamists in favor of the country’s harsh blasphemy laws.

Wednesday’s rally in Lahore coincided with a commemoration for a former governor killed for supporting a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

Senior police officer Haider Ashraf says 76 demonstrators were detained as they tried to reach the family residence of Salman Taseer, the ex-governor killed in 2011 by his bodyguard for backing Asia Bibi. She has been on death row for years.

Ashraf said officers used tear-gas to disperse the rally.

On Tuesday, one of Taseer’s sons, Shan Taseer, angered Islamists by urging people on Twitter to pray for Bibi. Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of Insulting Islam can be sentenced to death.

AUSTRALIA-INDONESIA-MILITARY

Australia scrambles to heal military rift with Indonesia

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is scrambling to calm tensions with Indonesia and vowing that an investigation is nearly complete into an alleged insult of Indonesian state ideology that prompted Indonesia to suspend military cooperation with Australia.

The exact cause of the rift between the two allies remained slightly murky after Indonesia’s announcement of the suspension took Canberra by surprise.

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said Thursday that the issue began in November, after an Indonesian military officer raised concerns about some teaching materials and remarks at an Army language training facility in western Australia.

Australia has expressed regret that the incident caused Indonesia offense.

EGYPT-CHRISTIANS

Egypt says 3 more suspects arrested over Cairo church attack

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s interior ministry says three more suspects have been arrested for alleged involvement in a suicide bombing at a Cairo church last month that killed 28 people.

A ministry statement on Wednesday says the three were planning to carry out other “terrorist operations” and that one of the men was found with weapons, including explosives.

Egypt’s Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for the bombing, though authorities have blamed the banned Muslim Brotherhood group.

Earlier, three men and a woman were arrested over the attack. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said that the death toll from the attack rose by one as another gravely wounded victim perished from injuries.

The ministry has said the attacker belonged to a terror cell founded by an Egyptian doctor and funded by Brotherhood leaders living in exile in the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar. It said the cell was tasked with staging attacks that would stir sectarian strife.

DWI CRASH-PASTOR SAVED

Man, 30, pleads guilty in fatal Christmas Eve crash upstate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 30-year-old man charged in a fatal Christmas Eve crash just over a year ago in western New York has pleaded guilty.

Efrain Lopez-Contreras pleaded guilty Tuesday in state Supreme Court to vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and various driving-while-intoxicated offenses in the December 2015 crash. He admitted he was driving the sport utility vehicle that veered and collided head-on with another SUV in rural Clarkson, 15 miles west of Rochester.

The crash seriously injured 14-year-old Giana Bartolucci and her father, Pastor Tony Bartolucci, who were traveling to get the family Christmas tree. The teenager died last June following complications from surgery.

Lopez-Contreras faces at least six years to a maximum 18 years for the vehicular homicide charge. He’s expected to be deported to Mexico after serving his sentence.

POLYGAMOUS TOWN-FOOD STAMP FRAUD

6 defendants take plea deals in polygamous food stamp case

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Six additional members of a polygamous church based on the Utah-Arizona border have taken plea deals to avoid jail time in a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud case.

The six pleaded guilty to fraud Wednesday in St. George, Utah, leaving only fugitive leader Lyle Jeffs and two others with charges still pending in the case filed in February against 11 people. They faced up to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors accused them of all of participating in a scheme to misuse $12 million in food stamps, though defense attorneys argued they were following religious beliefs by donating benefits to their church.

Known as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the group believes polygamy brings exaltation in heaven — a legacy of the early Mormon church. The mainstream Mormon church abandoned the practice in 1890 and strictly prohibits it today.

JEWISH CENTER BOMB THREATS

2 Jewish centers evacuated in Florida after bomb threats

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Jewish centers in central Florida were evacuated following separate bomb threats, but no explosives were found at either location.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Jewish Academy elementary school in Maitland and Chabad of South Orlando were evacuated Wednesday morning.

The first call came to the school, and then the second call came to the other location 10 minutes later. Orange County deputies and Maitland police officers are trying to determine if the calls were related.

Chabad Rabbi Yosef Konikov says about 50 people were evacuated for about an hour until an Orange County Sheriff’s K-9 unit cleared the building.

Maitland police evacuated the entire campus where the school is located for several hours. That complex includes a community center and Holocaust museum.