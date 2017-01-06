Update on the latest religion news

TRANSGENDER SURGERY-LAWSUIT

Transgender man: Catholic hospital denied my hysterectomy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A transgender man who wants a hysterectomy is suing a Catholic hospital in New Jersey for allegedly citing religion in refusing to allow the surgery.

The lawsuit filed Thursday says the hysterectomy is a medically necessary part of Jionni (jee-AH’-nee) Conforti’s gender transition.

The 33-year-old Conforti had scheduled the surgery at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson in 2015, but alleges in the lawsuit that a hospital administrator subsequently said the procedure to remove the uterus couldn’t be done because it was a “Catholic hospital.”

New regulations billed as anti-discrimination protections for transgender individuals were to have taken effect Jan. 1, but were put on hold by a federal judge at the request of religious physicians and health providers.

The hospital said Thursday it follows ethical and religious directives from the U.S. Conference of Bishops in making decisions about care and treatment. The directives say procedures judged “morally wrong” by the church don’t have to be performed.

195-v-36-(Steve Coleman, AP religion editor)–A transgender man who wants a hysterectomy is suing a Catholic hospital in New Jersey for allegedly citing religion in refusing to allow the procedure. AP Religion Editor Steve Coleman reports. (5 Jan 2017)

LGBT RIGHTS-TEXAS

Texas transgender bill unveiled ahead of 2017 session

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers will decide whether to embrace an issue that caused a national uproar in North Carolina — requiring people to use government and public school bathrooms, locker rooms and showers that correspond with their biological sex.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveiled the proposed law Thursday. The GOP-controlled Legislature convenes next week and could support it, although House Speaker Joe Straus suggested it won’t be the highest priority.

The proposed law lets private businesses set their own policies and allows schools to make special accommodations. But Texas’ largest business lobbying group says it could cost the state up to $8.5 billion and 100,000-plus jobs. Patrick said that’s unlikely.

North Carolina faced boycotts, and potentially billions of dollars in lost state revenue, after passing its own version last year.

187-a-15-(Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, R-Texas, in news conference)-“make no sense”-Lt. Governor Dan Patrick says the “Privacy Protection Act” will protect everyone’s privacy rights. (5 Jan 2017)

188-a-19-(State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (KOHLK’-hohrst), R- District 18, bill sponsor, in news conference)-“their rights too”-State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst says the bill is designed to offset an effort to supercede the rights and privacy of children in various school restrooms and locker rooms. (5 Jan 2017)

189-a-19-(State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (KOHLK’-hohrst), R-District 18, bill sponsor, in news conference)-“these intimate settings”-State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst says her bill is a response to what she and others see as an overreach by the Obama administration and the Department of Education (5 Jan 2017)

TV-KIM BURRELL-ELLEN SHOW

DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-gay advocates

NEW YORK (AP) — Pharrell has appeared as scheduled on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” without fellow singer Kim Burrell. But the gospel star, whom DeGeneres had disinvited days earlier, didn’t go unmentioned.

“I didn’t think that it was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform,” said DeGeneres, citing the church sermon in which Burrell referred to gay and lesbian sex as perverted. A tape of Burrell preaching that message had circulated online.

DeGeneres, one of show business’ most prominent lesbians, spoke of having suffered “a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love.” She voiced surprise that Burrell, as an African-American woman, would engage in prejudice.

“The world is a beautiful place,” Pharrell agreed. “But it doesn’t work without inclusion and empathy.”

ABANDONED NEWBORN-CATHEDRAL

Newborn left at cathedral baptized, turned over to police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A newborn baby has been found abandoned at a cathedral in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Police said Thursday the infant boy was found Wednesday night in a laundry basket by a custodian in the entryway of the Cathedral of St. Paul. The newborn was wrapped in blankets and was not injured.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster says the baby was taken to a hospital and then turned over to Ramsey County Child Protection.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis says the janitor who discovered the baby alerted the cathedral’s rector, the Rev. John Ubel, who called 911 and baptized the baby while they waited for police.

State law allows a mother, or someone with her permission, to anonymously leave a newborn at a safe place without fear of prosecution.

SPAIN-EPIPHANY

Spain holds Epiphany parades amid tight security

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of parents and their children have packed the streets of cities across Spain for Epiphany parades to celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings, with security tightened amid worries about potential terror attacks.

Madrid and Barcelona banned heavy vehicles from entering the city center on Thursday and police were on heightened alert to help prevent any truck attacks like those in Berlin recently and Nice last year.

The Interior Ministry said 100,000 police, backed by helicopters, were being deployed across Spain for the parades. Town halls also placed bollards and large plant pots on streets to block traffic.

The processions, held on the eve of the Christian feast of the Epiphany, feature decorative floats and people dressed as the kings bearing gifts for the baby Jesus. Christmas gifts are traditionally given on Epiphany in Spain and many Latin American countries.

CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING

Church shooter mused about adoption, Hitler’s canonization

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jurors considering whether to sentence Dylann Roof to death for killing nine black people last year at a South Carolina church’s Bible study have been read racist musings from a journal found in his cell.

In the handwritten pages, seized when Roof’s cell was searched six weeks after his arrest, Roof was unapologetic for the killings at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church and said he only felt sorry for what he called “innocent white children forced to live in this sick country.”

Roof said in the journal that he regretted having to give up his freedom to get something done to give whites more power.

Roof also wrote that he believed that Adolf Hitler would eventually be canonized as a saint.

UN-TEXTBOOK PULLED-SLAVES

UN panel: US school district right to pull textbook

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of United Nations human rights experts is praising a Connecticut school district for pulling a textbook from classrooms because it makes some positive assertions about slavery.

The panel says school administrators elsewhere should emulate last month’s decision by the Norwalk school district to pull “The Connecticut Adventure” by John Ifkovic from fourth-grade classrooms.

The U.N. human rights office in Geneva said in a statement Thursday that the book paints an inaccurate picture by saying that slaves in Connecticut were often treated like family members, “taught to be Christian” and sometimes were taught how to read and write.

Ricardo Sunga, chairman of the U.N. Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, says that distorts the true nature of slavery.

ANTI-MUSLIM SIGN

Longmont man refuses to take down anti-Muslim sign

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man is keeping a sign in his yard that carries an anti-Muslim message despite requests by city officials.

The Daily Times-Call reports that Longmont officials on Monday visited 83-year-old Harry McNevin’s home to ask him to remove his sign, which reads “Muslim’s kill Muslim’s if they don’t agree. Where does that leave you, ‘infidel.'”

Longmont Public Safety Chief Mike Butler said he and Community and Neighborhood Resources Manager Carmen Ramirez visited McNevin to appeal to his “sense of civility” and ask him to remove the sign or change the wording.

McNevin declined to remove or change the sign, saying he believes it is accurate.

Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett says the sign is protected by the First Amendment and is not a criminal violation of any sort.

NIGERIA-KIDNAPPED GIRLS

Nigeria finds Chibok girl kidnapped by Boko Haram, with baby

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s military says soldiers interrogating captured Boko Haram suspects have found one of the nearly 300 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by the Islamic militant group, along with her six-month-old baby.

Most of the girls remain in captivity almost three years after their abduction. Less than two dozen have been freed.

In captivity, Boko Haram forced the girls to convert to Islam and “married” many of them to fighters.

The freed girls, who are being held by the government in the capital, were prevented from returning to Chibok for a Christmas service at the town’s Church of the Brethren, supposedly for security reasons. They were not reunited with their parents until the day after Christmas.

Chibok is a small Christian enclave following a branch of the Church of the Brethren in mainly Muslim northern Nigeria. Many parents of the girls are translating the Bible into local languages.

PHILIPPINES-MILITANT KILLED

IS group-inspired Filipino militant killed, reprisals feared

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A leader of suspected sympathizers of the Islamic State group has been killed in a clash with Philippine police, raising fears that militants may retaliate by attacking a huge Catholic procession in Manila next week.

Senior Supt. Leonardo Suan and other officials said Mohammad Jaafar Maguid, leader of a small but violent Islamic group called Ansar Al Khilafah Philippines, died in the shootout Thursday in the southern Philippines.

National police chief Ronald Dela Rosa said Maguid’s remaining followers and militant allies may retaliate, possibly by trying to attack the annual procession of a centuries-old black statue of Jesus Christ, called the Black Nazarene, in Manila on Monday.

As part of added security for the procession, which is expected to draw millions of Filipino devotees, Dela Rosa announced a gun ban and ordered more police to be deployed to secure the huge religious event.