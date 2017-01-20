Update on the latest religion news

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-RELIGION

Trump’s inaugural day begins at church

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is beginning his inauguration day with a prayer breakfast followed by a worship service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, known as “the church of the presidents.”

The 200-year-old church is a short walk across Lafayette Park from the White House, and every president since James Madison has worshipped there.

Advertisement

Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, their families, friends and Cabinet nominees are to attend the service at St. Johns a few hours before the inaugural ceremony at noon.

The Constitution sets out a 35-word oath of office for the new president, but every president since 1933 has made it 39 words by concluding with the words “so help me God.”

Sound:

219-v-32-(Steve Coleman, AP religion editor)–President-elect Donald Trump will begin his inauguration day with a worship service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, known as “the church of the presidents.” AP Religion Editor Steve Coleman reports. (19 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *219 (01/19/17)££ 00:32

TRUMP-JON VOIGHT

Actor Jon Voight: Trump election answered prayers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor Jon Voight has told thousands of people at a pre-inaugural concert that Donald Trump’s election was an answer to prayer.

The Academy Award-winning actor was among celebrities performing for Trump and his family at Thursday’s “Make America Great Again Welcome Concert” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Voight told the crowd he’s sure Lincoln “is smiling, knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man.”

Voight said that during last year’s presidential campaign many Americans wondered “if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump.”

To the supportive crowd, Voight said the answer was: “Yes, God answered all our prayers.”

Sound:

265-a-09-(Jon Voight, actor, at pre-inaugural concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial)-“all our prayers”-Actor Jon Voight says Donald Trump survived a negative campaign to win election. (19 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *265 (01/19/17)££ 00:09 "all our prayers"

263-a-09-(Jon Voight, actor, at pre-inaugural concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial)-“and good man”-Actor Jon Voight says America’s 16th president would approve of Donald Trump. (19 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *263 (01/19/17)££ 00:09 "and good man"

VETS MEMORIAL-CROSS REMOVED

Complaint leads to cross being removed from vets memorial

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (AP) — A complaint from an out-of-state group has prompted a Minnesota city to remove a cross from a war veterans memorial.

The cross had been recently installed on city land in Belle Plaine, about 35 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Annie Laurie Gaylor, with the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation, says the cross came off Tuesday from the memorial.

The cross sat next to a silhouette artwork of a kneeling soldier and a stone monument listing Belle Plaine’s fallen soldiers.

In October, the Freedom From Religion Foundation objected on constitutional grounds to the cross being in a public park.

City Attorney Robert Vose declined to comment to the Star Tribune about the cross coming down.

CHURCH FIRE

Investigators say Martin County church fire was an accident

OAK CITY, N.C. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a church in Martin County, North Carolina, and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation say it appears to have been accidental.

Hamilton Fire Chief Travis Scott told WITN-TV in Greenville that Hattie’s Chapel Church caught fire around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Scott said his department and two others fought the fire for nearly four hours, and the church was declared a total loss.

After completing their investigation, SBI agents determined the fire started in a music room, possibly through an electrical outlet.

The Rev. Alice Roberson, the assistant pastor, said the church held a Bible study on Wednesday, just hours before a call indicating the church was on fire.

Roberson said God helped them get the church and will help them rebuild.

VAN-TRAIN CRASH

Driver of van that hit train, killing 1, pleads guilty

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — The driver of an Ohio church van that crashed into a moving train in 2015, killing a woman and injuring nine children, has pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Judith Ashley also pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children and vehicular assault charges. The 65-year-old Middletown woman is the church pastor’s wife.

The van was carrying vacation Bible school students when it crashed into a freight train at a Middletown crossing on July 28, 2015. The State Highway Patrol said the railroad gates were down and warning lights were flashing when the van approached the crossing.

Ashley’s passenger, Janice Martin, of Middletown, was killed. The injured children were ages 4 to 10.

Ashley also was injured. She will be sentenced in February.

TEXAS LAWMAKER-MOSQUE SURVEY

Islamic rights groups denounce Texas lawmaker’s survey

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas lawmaker is asking mosque leaders to pledge support for the “safety” of former Muslims in a mailed survey being condemned by Islamic civil rights groups.

A spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Thursday that he told mosque leaders to ignore Republican state Rep. Kyle Biedermann.

Mustafaa Carroll also called on state leaders to rebuke the letter.

Another survey question gauged support of efforts by congressional Republicans to have the U.S. State Department label the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization.

Biedermann said in a statement that the survey was mailed with private money and prepared for an upcoming homeland security conference.

OIC-US-ISRAEL

OIC indirectly condemns Trump plan to move Israel embassy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Foreign ministers from the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation have indirectly condemned plans by President-elect Donald Trump to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

A statement issued Thursday after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur didn’t mention the United States or Trump by name, but said the OIC rejects any actions that could undermine the ability of Palestinians to claim part of Jerusalem in a future state.

Trump has vowed to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, a politically charged act that would anger Palestinians who want east Jerusalem, home to key Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites, as the capital of a future state.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in a move that is not internationally recognized. It claims the entire city as its capital.

GERMANY-ABBEY’S END

Historic German abbey closed, property goes to diocese

BERLIN (AP) — Bavarian Catholic church authorities say they have closed Germany’s last Bridgettine Order abbey at the request of the Vatican. The property, including a precious library, now goes to the local diocese.

Top Bridgettine scholars have worried that the 500-book library at Altomuenster (ahl-toh-MYOON’-stur) Abbey could be split up or damaged. They collected nearly 2,000 signatures urging the Munich-Freising diocese to preserve it for research.

Munich Vicar General Msgr. Peter Beer sought to allay those fears, saying Thursday that all books dating from before 1803 would be digitized and made publicly available. He says the abbey itself will remain “a spiritual place” but specific plans haven’t been made.

The Vatican in 2015 ordered Altomuenster closed after the number of nuns fell to two — too few to train novices.

ISRAEL-HEBREW MANUSCRIPTS

Israel’s national library acquires famed Judaica collection

JERUSALEM (AP) — The National Library of Israel says it has acquired what is considered the world’s greatest private collection of Hebrew books and manuscripts.

The Valmadonna Trust Library contains some 10,000 items, including a 15th century copy of the Hebrew Bible and one of just two surviving copies of a 16th century Passover manuscript from Prague.

The collection, assembled over decades by London collector Jack Lunzer, was entrusted to Sotheby’s auction house in New York in 2009. Lunzer initially hoped the U.S. Library of Congress would acquire the collection, worth millions of dollars.

Instead, some gems of the collection were sold last year to private collectors for about $12 million. In recent weeks, the rest was acquired by Israel’s national library and an Israeli private collector for an undisclosed sum.

The collection is currently located at Sotheby’s in New York and will be transferred to its new owners in the coming weeks, according to Oren Weinberg of the National Library of Israel.