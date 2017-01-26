Update on the latest religion news

TRUMP IMMIGRATION

Religious leaders oppose Trump immigration limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press shows that President Donald Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and suspend the United States’ broader refugee program for 120 days.

The president also plans to suspend the issuance of visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft. All are predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump is expected to sign the order this week. It was not clear if the draft will be revised before then.

Major religious leaders are voicing opposition. Nihad Awad (nee-HAD’ AH’-wahd) of the Council on American Islamic Relations says that even a temporary ban on people coming to the U.S. from some Muslim majority nations goes against everything this country stands for. Rabbi Joseph Berman of Jewish Voices for Peace says the restrictions are dehumanizing.

217-w-36-(Mark Smith, AP White House correspondent, with President Donald Trump)–President Trump has given orders to start work immediately on a border wall with Mexico. AP White House Correspondent Mark Smith reports. (25 Jan 2017)

219-a-13-(President Donald Trump, in remarks at the Department of Homeland Security)-“a border wall (applause fades)”-President Trump says new Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will be tasked with a major job. (25 Jan 2017)

220-a-15-(President Donald Trump, in remarks at the Department of Homeland Security)-“very very good”-President Trump says the U.S. and Mexico will closely coordinate to increase safety along the border and also boost economic opportunities. (25 Jan 2017)

221-a-13-(President Donald Trump, in remarks at the Department of Homeland Security)-“and wreak havoc”-President Trump says his administration will be kicking violent offenders away from the southern border. (25 Jan 2017)

223-a-14-(President Donald Trump, in remarks at the Department of Homeland Security)-“and good citizens”-President Trump says porotecting the border has to be a bipartisan effort. (25 Jan 2017)

TRUMP-SANCTUARY CITIES

Sanctuary movement says Trump proposals unconstitutional, counterproductive and un-American.

WASHINGTON IAP) — Religious groups are voicing opposition to an executive order that would strip funding for so-called sanctuary cities which don’t arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Church World Service grassroots coordinator Rev. Noel Andersen says sanctuary cities create trust among immigrants and vulnerable populations that enhance broader public safety. Andersen says forcing police to enforce federal immigration rules hurts community policing goals. Andersen says federal “detainer holds” are often used without probable cause and place law enforcement agencies at risk for holding prisoners illegally and too long.

Andersen says more than 800 congregations are taking part in the sanctuary movement and that faith leaders can’t stand by and watch, but have to resist policies they see as “unjust.” He says what the Trump administration is attempting to do is a betrayal of religious and American values.

338-a-10-(Rev. Noel Andersen, grassroots coordinator, Church World Service, in AP interview)-“for vulnerable populations”-Church World Service grassroots coordinator Rev. Noel Andersen says supporting the sanctuary movement is consistent with religious teachings. (25 Jan 2017)

339-a-09-(Rev. Noel Andersen, grassroots coordinator, Church World Service, in AP interview)-“our American values”-Church World Service grassroots coordinator Rev. Noel Andersen says the effort against sanctuary cities counters the beliefs of the faith community. (25 Jan 2017)

340-a-09-(Rev. Noel Andersen, grassroots coordinator, Church World Service, in AP interview)-“see as unjust”-church World Service grassroots coordinator Rev. Noel Andersen says the religious leaders inovlved in the sanctuary movement have no choice but to resist. (25 Jan 2017)

EDDIE LONG-FUNERAL

Thousands pay final respects to megachurch pastor Eddie Long

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Thousands have paid their final respects to Eddie Long, a pastor who built an Atlanta-area megachurch but whose final years fell under the shadow of sexual misconduct allegations.

Long was senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Lithonia, about 19 miles east of Atlanta. He died Jan. 15 after battling cancer. He was 63.

In a service that lasted hours, former NFL player Deion Sander says Long taught him so much of how to be a man and how to face adversity. Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes recalled Long as a friend and confidant.

Long, who preached and practiced “prosperity gospel,” had been the church’s senior pastor since 1987, and oversaw its explosive growth. Its membership soared from a modest 300 to 25,000. The church operated television and international ministries, and built satellite churches in several cities, including Miami, Denver, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2010, four young men filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. Lawyers for the four accused Long of seducing them into sexual relationships in exchange for trips, clothes and cars. Long settled the cases out of court for an undisclosed amount and never admitted any wrongdoing.

VATICAN KNIGHTS OF MALTA

Pope takes over Knights of Malta after condom dispute

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says it Is taking over the embattled Knights of Malta in an extraordinary display of papal power after the leader of the sovereign lay Catholic order publicly defied Pope Francis in a dispute over condoms.

The move is remarkable — and controversial — because it marks the intervention of one sovereign state, the Holy See, into the internal governing affairs of another, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. The ancient aristocratic order runs a vast charity operation around the globe.

The Vatican said Matthew Festing offered to resign as the Knights’ grand master on Tuesday during an audience with the pope, and that Francis had accepted it on Wednesday. A Vatican statement said the Knights’ governance would shift temporarily to the order’s No. 2 “pending the appointment of the papal delegate.”

CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING

Judge sends sealed files in Dylann Roof case to state court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina judge overseeing the upcoming state trial of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof will review sealed federal court records dealing with Roof’s mental competency, which might prevent the need to evaluate him again.

A federal judge ordered that transcripts from Roof’s competency hearings, psychological evaluations and records from defense experts be sent to the state court judge.

Roof was sentenced to death earlier this month in federal court for the slayings of nine parishioners as they prayed during a June 2015 Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. A jury had found him guilty of 33 charges including hate crimes and obstruction of religion.

BIBLE STUDY LAWSUIT

West Virginia School system sued over Bible instruction

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A West Virginia school district is being used over a Bible instruction course.

Named in the lawsuit are Mercer County Schools and Supt. Deborah S. Akers.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of an unidentified parent and a child who allege that “Bible in the Schools” classes are unconstitutional. The suit was filed by Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation. The parent, identified as Jane Doe, is an atheist and member of the group.

Co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor says the lawsuit is challenging what she calls “unconstitutional indoctrination.” While the program is voluntary, Gaylor says opting out would likely lead to ostracism. She also says some of the teachings are fundamentalist and contradict science.

The privately-funded classes are held weekly and are 30 minutes long in elementary and 45 minutes in middle school.

341-a-09-(Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president, Freedom From Religion Foundation, in AP interview)-“the public schools”-Freedom From Religion Foundation co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor says it was necessary to identify the parent and child as Jane and Janie Doe. (25 Jan 2017)

342-a-13-(Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president, Freedom From Religion Foundation, in AP interview)-“the child’s mother”-Freedom From Religion Foundation co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor says the policy allowing students to opt-out is insufficent. (25 Jan 2017)

OFFICER FATALLY STRUCK

Man charged in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A funeral mass will be held Saturday for a Cleveland police officer killed Tuesday in a hit and run accident. It will be held at Cleveland’s Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.

According to a court document, the suspect is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Patrolman David Fahey was 39 years old. Police said Fahey was setting down flares to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 after an earlier fatal accident when he was struck.

RELIGIOUS DIVORCE COERCION

Rabbis convicted in forced divorces want verdicts overturned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Orthodox rabbis have asked a federal appeals court to overturn their convictions on charges they played roles in a ring that used brutal tactics to force unwilling Jewish men to grant religious divorces to their wives.

Their lawyers argued that investigators violated their clients’ constitutional rights. They also told the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Philadelphia that there had been judicial errors during the trial. Federal prosecutors disputed those claims.

Rabbis Mendel Epstein, Jay Goldstein and Binyamin Stimler were convicted in 2015 on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Epstein, the accused ringleader, was sentenced to 10 years. Goldstein got an eight-year term, while Stimler received a three-year sentence. The attacks were carried out from 2009 to 2013 in New Jersey, New York City and other locations.

ISRAEL CORRUPTION

Former chief rabbi of Israel to serve time for corruption

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jerusalem court has reached a plea bargain with a former chief rabbi of Israel that will have him serve time for corruption.

The district court announced Tuesday that Yona Metzger will serve 3.5 years in prison and pay a $1.3 million fine. Metzger ended his term early, in 2013, over charges that included breach of trust, fraud and tax offenses. His attorney said Metzger has “taken responsibility” for mistakes.

Israel has two chief rabbis, representing the Ashkenazi tradition from Europe and the Sephardic tradition from the Middle East and North Africa. Together, they lead the country’s supreme body overseeing Jewish religious services.

Metzger, who served as Ashkenazi chief rabbi, is the highest-ranking Israeli rabbi to be incarcerated for corruption.

MUSLIM COMMUNITY CENTER PLAN

Zoning board delays vote on Islamic community center — again

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — The zoning board of a northern New Jersey city has once again postponed its long-awaited vote on whether to approve construction on a proposed Islamic community center.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2jXPue8 ) the Bayonne Zoning Board’s decision to reschedule the vote at its Tuesday night meeting is the latest of several delays linked to the hotly debated project. Roughly 500 people attended the meeting. The audience was split between supporters of the project and opponents.

Several supporters brought signs that read “Muslim Lives Matter” and “Say No to Anti-Muslim Bigotry!”

Tuesday’s postponement comes a year after the board adjourned its first meeting over the community center, which would also include a mosque. It’s unclear when the zoning board will vote on whether to authorize the proposal.

UKRAINE-CEMETERY VANDALIZED

Vandals paint Nazi graffiti at Polish graves in Ukraine

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Unidentified vandals have spray-painted Nazi graffiti at a memorial cemetery in Ukraine where some Poles are buried.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin denounced the vandals’ action Wednesday at the memorial on the outskirts of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital. It’s a burial place for victims of the Soviet secret police, including some Poles, who were executed in the 1920s-1940s.

Vandals spray-painted the name of SS division Galicia, a Nazi unit consisting of Ukrainian volunteers, on one tombstone. They also wrote the name of UNA-UNSO, a Ukrainian far-right nationalist organization.

Poland and Ukraine have friendly ties, but some in Poland harbor bitter memories about the killings of up to 100,000 Poles by Ukrainian nationalists in 1943-1944 in Volyn and the eastern Galicia regions, which are now part of Ukraine.