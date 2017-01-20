Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: US found out about El Chapo extradition Thursday Next Story Appeals court tells judge to allow transgender name changes
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US airstrike said to…

US airstrike said to kill 100-plus al-Qaida in Syria

By ROBERT BURNS January 20, 2017 11:17 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. defense official says an American airstrike killed more than 100 al-Qaida militants at a training camp in a remote area in northwestern Syria.

The strike was carried out Thursday by an Air Force B-52 bomber and an undisclosed number of U.S. drone aircraft, the official said. The official was not authorized to publicly announce the attack and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

The militants killed in the airstrikes were described by the official as “core” al-Qaida members, among a number who had moved to Syria early last year to establish a foothold. The official distinguished these militants from members of the group formerly known as the Nusra Front, which is an al-Qaida affiliate in Syria.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US airstrike said to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: US found out about El Chapo extradition Thursday Next Story Appeals court tells judge to allow transgender name changes