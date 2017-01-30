Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US and Polish troops…

US and Polish troops hold first joint training in Poland

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 11:17 am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The first joint training exercises in Poland for U.S. troops and their Polish counterparts are underway.

A U.S. armored brigade of 3,500 troops from Fort Carson, Colorado deployed this year to Zagan, southwestern Poland, as a deterrence force on NATO’s eastern flank.

Exercises that started Monday at the Zagan Military Training Area involved land troops from the U.S. and Polish armies, tanks and armored vehicles.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and the U.S. ambassador to Poland, Paul Jones, observed the training.

Advertisement

They stressed that the U.S. troops’ presence was strengthening the region’s security and also bilateral ties.

Duda said: “God bless Poland, God bless America, God bless American soldiers.”

The force comes as reassurance to nations in the region that are nervous about Russia’s growing military activity.

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US and Polish troops…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended