Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Obama admin blocks seismic surveys in Atlantic Ocean Next Story Trump hours away from briefing on classified Russia report
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US approves fix for…

US approves fix for some Volkswagen diesels

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:02 pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen will soon be able to repair some of its diesel cars so they meet U.S. emissions standards.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board said Friday they have approved a fix for a portion of the 475,000 Volkswagens and Audis that were programmed to cheat on U.S. emissions tests. The German automaker acknowledged the cheating in 2015.

The fix is for 2015 models of the Volkswagen Beetle, Golf, Jetta and Passat and the Audi A3.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Volkswagen will reprogram the cars’ software immediately. In about a year, the company will also install hardware on the cars. The EPA says the changes won’t affect the cars’ fuel economy or reliability.

Advertisement

The fix is part of a $15 billion settlement approved by a federal judge in October.

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US approves fix for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Obama admin blocks seismic surveys in Atlantic Ocean Next Story Trump hours away from briefing on classified Russia report