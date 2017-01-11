Sports Listen

US ethics chief blasts Trump plan to keep business profits

By STEPHEN BRAUN January 11, 2017 5:34 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the federal government’s ethics agency is blasting president-elect Donald Trump’s plan to maintain his business empire by turning it over to his sons instead of selling off all his corporate assets and placing remaining profits in a government-approved blind trust.

U.S. Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub said Tuesday that Trump’s solution to a potential cascade of ethics conflicts spurred by his global business holdings breaks 40 years of precedent by presidents from both parties.

Shaub, a 2013 Obama appointee, openly pleaded with Trump to reconsider his plan before his inauguration. Shaub said Trump should agree to “divestiture,” a process under which he would sell his corporate assets and place the profit in a blind trust administered by a neutral trustee approved by the OGE.

Business News Government News
