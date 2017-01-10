Sports Listen

US hits British member of Islamic State’s ‘Beatles’ cell

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON January 10, 2017 11:34 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. imposed sanctions Tuesday on a British member of an Islamic State cell dubbed “The Beatles” who Washington says has conducted executions of hostages.

The State Department said Alexanda Amon Kotey is one of four members of the cell that has beheaded about two dozen hostages.

Victims included American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and American aid worker Peter Kassig.

The department said that Kotey likely engaged in executions and torture, including electronic shock and waterboarding, and recruited several British nationals to IS.

The sanctions freeze property Kotey may have in the U.S. and prohibit Americans from any transactions with him.

Also Tuesday, the department designated the Indonesia-based Jamaah Ansharut Daulah as a terrorist organization. The group has pledged allegiance to IS and was blamed for a January 2016 suicide attack in Jakarta that killed four people.

