Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Oregon standoff lawyer pleads not guilty in court scuffle
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US likely to designate…

US likely to designate election infrastructure as ‘critical’

By TAMI ABDOLLAH January 6, 2017 5:02 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson has told state officials that he is moving toward designating U.S. election systems as critical infrastructure, a designation that will provide more federal help for states to keep election systems safe from tampering.

Johnson spoke to state election officials about the designation during a private conference call Thursday. A person on the call says Johnson told officials he’s inclined to make the designation. An official with the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the account.

Johnson says discussions about declaring election systems to be an essential service underpinning American society began in August, amid concerns of hackers targeting voter registration systems of more than 20 states.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Topics:
Defense Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US likely to designate…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Oregon standoff lawyer pleads not guilty in court scuffle