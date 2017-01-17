Sports Listen

US Rep. Brown to skip Trump’s inauguration

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 6:44 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown is joining the growing list of Democrats who plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Brown, who represents suburban Washington in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, said Monday that he would be skipping the inauguration. More than 30 House Democrats plan to do so.

The number of lawmakers who have pledged not to attend increased after Trump lashed out at Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia on Saturday for challenging Trump’s legitimacy to be the next president.

In a Facebook post, Brown called Lewis a civil rights hero. He said that Trump’s “verbal attack” on Lewis showed a disregard for the office Trump will soon hold.

The 4th Congressional District encompasses parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

