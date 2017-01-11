Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Baltimore, US reach consent decree over policing Next Story Black lawmakers say Sessions unfit to be attorney general
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US seeks changes to…

US seeks changes to coal program, but Trump could alter path

By MATTHEW BROWN January 11, 2017 2:56 pm
Share

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials say a yearlong review shows coal sales from public lands need to be modernized to deal with climate change and give taxpayers a fair return.

The Interior Department imposed a moratorium on new coal sales last year. It’s now considering raising royalty rates and requiring compensation from mining companies to offset coal’s effect on climate change.

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to rescind the moratorium, putting the reform effort in doubt.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Outgoing Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said Wednesday that publicly owned coal accounts for 10 percent of total U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions. She says the public will demand the government deal with subsidized fossil fuels that contribute to climate change.

Advertisement

Trump’s Interior appointee, Rep. Ryan Zinke, is from Montana, which holds some of the world’s largest untapped coal reserves.

Topics:
Business News Government News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US seeks changes to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Baltimore, US reach consent decree over policing Next Story Black lawmakers say Sessions unfit to be attorney general