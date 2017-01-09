Sports Listen

Ventura loses appeal to reinstate $1.8M verdict

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 9:46 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura’s bid for reinstatement of a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of slain Navy SEAL and “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle.

The justices did not comment Monday in leaving intact a decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to upend the verdict.

Kyle’s autobiography was the basis for the 2014 film “American Sniper.” Ventura, a former SEAL, took issue with Kyle’s claim that Kyle punched Ventura at a California bar in 2006 for offensive comments about the SEALs.

Ventura said Kyle made up the entire incident and that the book damaged Ventura’s reputation among former SEALs.

A jury had sided with Ventura.

The case could return to Minnesota for a new trial.

Topics:
Government News
