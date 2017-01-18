Sports Listen

Virginia to execute man convicted in family’s 2006 slaying

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER January 18, 2017 3:36 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is planning to execute a man convicted of killing a well-known family of four in their Richmond home on New Year’s Day 2006.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ricky Gray is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Gray’s attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put his execution on hold so he can pursue his challenge to the state’s lethal injection plan.

Gray was convicted of killing of Bryan and Kathryn Harvey and their daughters, Stella and Ruby. The family was found in the basement of their burning home, bound, beaten and stabbed, with their throats cut.

Gray’s attorneys say the scheduled execution would be the first time a state uses compounded midazolam or compounded potassium chloride in a lethal injection.

Government News U.S. News
