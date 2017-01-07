Woman seeking freedom in Vegas killing to get new hearing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman convicted and imprisoned at age 19 in the 2001 killing and sexual mutilation of a homeless man in Las Vegas has new lawyers and a national criminal defense advocacy group backing her bid to prove she was 165 miles away when the murder took place.
Kirstin Blaise Lobato got a chance for a new hearing after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in December that there’s “strong alibi evidence” that she was in the rural town of Panaca (pan-AH’-kuh) on the day Duran Bailey died.
The state high court also faulted a decision by Lobato’s trial lawyers not to hire an expert witness to pinpoint Bailey’s time of death.
Attorney David Chesnoff says he’s taking Lobato’s case with Barry Scheck, of the New York-based Innocence Project.