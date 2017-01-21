Women descend on DC a day after anarchist chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after anarchists created chaos, thousands of women are descending upon Washington for what is expected to be a more orderly show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Organizers of Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering, a number that could rival Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. The organizers’ mission statement says attendees are “hurting and scared” as the new president takes office and want a greater voice for women in political life.

The gathering features a morning rally and afternoon march.

It comes a day after protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a series of clashes that led to more than 200 arrests.