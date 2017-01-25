Sports Listen

Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use fossil fuels

By MEAD GRUVER January 25, 2017 1:52 pm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Some Wyoming lawmakers are bucking the trend of U.S. states that require more renewable energy. They are pushing forward a plan to fine utilities that use wind or solar power.

Blustery Wyoming ranks among the top states for wind-energy potential. But its coal, oil and natural gas industries reign supreme.

Downturns in fossil-fuels and corresponding state revenue declines threaten to saddle Wyoming with a $360 million shortfall for education alone.

State lawmakers looking for solutions want to give coal mining a boost in the country’s top coal-producing state.

Some lawmakers say renewable energy is overly subsidized in other states. Others question whether renewable energy restrictions would be good policy.

University of Wyoming Professor Rob Godby is among those who say the measure could hike electricity bills and discourage business.

