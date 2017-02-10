10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO IS TRUMP’S PICK FOR SUPREME COURT

Neil Gorsuch, 49, advocates for court review of government regulations, defense of religious freedom and skepticism toward law enforcement.

2. TRUMP POLICY DIMS HOPE FOR REFUGEES IN INDONESIA

A dire situation has become even more tenuous for thousands of asylum seekers and refugees from Iraq, Somalia and other conflict-scarred countries.

3. PENTAGON CHIEF SET FOR ASIAN TOUR

Jim Mattis is seeking to reinforce key alliances after Trump’s campaign-trail complaints that defense treaties disadvantaged the U.S.

4. ISRAELI FORCES BEGIN EVACUATION OF WEST BANK OUTPOST

The slated destruction could rupture Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s narrow coalition, dominated by ultranationalists who support settlements.

5. FED LIKELY TO LEAVE RATES ALONE

The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at a time of steady economic gains but also heightened uncertainty in Washington.

6. JAILING OF OFFICERS SEEN AS TEST OF FREE SPEECH IN JORDAN

Unwritten “red lines” in public debate become apparent at a time when the U.S.-allied kingdom faces growing security threats and an economic downturn.

7. ALASKA PANEL MULLS POT USE IN RETAIL STORES

Critics fear an Amsterdam-like scene in Juneau and hope the state’s marijuana board puts in place restrictions to keep it from happening.

8. ‘TOP SAFETY PICK’ ELUDES 2 LUXURY ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The Tesla Model S and the BMW i3 failed to get the highest safety ratings in new crash tests by the insurance industry.

9. LAWSUIT: JOHNNY DEPP TO BLAME FOR MONEY WOES

Former business managers countersue the actor saying he spent heavily to maintain 14 homes, buy a 150-foot yacht, and amass fine art and Hollywood memorabilia collections.

10. WHY IT’S OBVIOUS ALABAMA CONTENDS EVERY YEAR

The Tide have had the No. 1 recruiting class each of the last six years, according 247Sports, and are favorites again on national signing day.