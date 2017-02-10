10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. JUDGES’ RESPONSE TO TRUMP CRITICISM: SILENCE

Bolstered by lifetime tenure, independent judges should not respond to criticism, no matter how harsh or that its source is the president, legal experts say.

2. PRICE NEARS SENATE CONFIRMATION AS HEALTH SECRETARY

Republicans are ready to overpower Democrats and push Trump’s next Cabinet nominee — the man who will help lead the GOP drive to erase and replace the health care law — through the Senate.

3. EXPANDED PANAMA CANAL STILL FACES CHALLENGES

Seven months after a multibillion-dollar expansion, big ships are still scraping the walls of the new locks and already are wearing out barriers meant to protect them, AP finds.

4. JAPAN INC. WORRIED BUT HOPEFUL ON TRUMP

Trump’s salvos on trade and currency are rattling Japanese businesses, but many here hope Shinzo Abe can sell him a package of job creation and government investment when they meet this week.

5. COMPANY SET TO FINISH WORK ON DAKOTA ACCESS OIL PIPELINE

Energy Transfer Partners receives final permission from the Army to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, something the Standing Rock Sioux tribe vows to continue fighting.

6. WHAT THE NORTHEAST IS BRACING FOR

A fast-moving storm that’s expected to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds in some places.

7. GOP LAWMAKERS AROUND US PUSH FOR VOTING RESTRICTIONS

As Trump hurls unfounded allegations of fraud in last fall’s election, lawmakers in at least 20 states are pushing to make it harder to register or to vote.

8. PRESIDENT’S TWEET ATTACKS NORDSTROM

Though Trump has tweeted in the past about Boeing and Carrier, ethics experts noted this was about a business run by his daughter, Ivanka, raising conflict-of-interest concerns.

9. WHO HONORED COUNTRY GREAT

A near fatal stroke couldn’t take away the signature baritone of Randy Travis, and dozens of his friends, from Garth Brooks to Kenny Rogers, used their voices and his songs to honor the legend.

10. NBA TEAM’S DYSFUNCTION HITS NEW LOW

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley is forcefully removed from his seat at Madison Square Garden and arrested after an altercation near team owner James Dolan.