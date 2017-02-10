10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PAKISTANIS QUESTION SECURITY AFTER SHRINE BLAST

A day after a suicide bombing by the Islamic State group killed 80 worshippers, the attack raised questions about Islamabad’s ability to rein in militant groups.

2. TRUMP NOT FIRST TO HAVE ACRIMONY WITH THE PRESS

Advertisement

Yet historians are hard-pressed to find anything that approaches what seems to be the president’s intention to escalate bad relations with the news media.

3. PENCE READY FOR CLOSE-UP

Making his debut on the world stage, the U.S. vice president seeks to reassure skeptical allies in Europe about U.S. foreign policy under Trump.

4. WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT KIM SLAY SUSPECT

Those who know the Indonesian woman suspected of involvement in the bold killing of the North Korean leader’s half brother in Malaysia say the young mother was a polite and quiet “nice girl.”

5. A NEW FACE, AND A NEW LIFE

The first face transplant performed at Mayo Clinic is providing a young man from Wyoming a second chance at a normal life after he was disfigured by a gunshot in a suicide attempt.

6. HOW SUPREME COURT NOMINEE RULED ON EDUCATION ISSUES

An AP review of Gorsuch’s legal record shows he has embraced a bare-bones standard of education for disabled children while often upholding other civil rights complaints against schools.

7. SENATE POISED TO CONFIRM PRUITT AS EPA CHIEF

Democrats have sought a delay, citing his refusal to release emails he exchanged with oil and gas executives as Oklahoma’s attorney general.

8. SAMSUNG BILLIONAIRE HEIR ARRESTED

Prosecutors believe Lee Jae-yong, vice chair at the electronics giant, gave bribes worth $36 million to President Park Geun-hye and her close friend to help win government support.

9. MORE BUSINESS, AT THE STROKE OF A PEN

Trump is running out of the custom-made Cross pens he uses to sign his executive orders, and that means the 170-year-old Rhode Island company has to step up.

10. JETS’ REVIS CHARGED AFTER FIGHT IN PITTSBURGH

The NFL player is charged with four first-degree felonies and one misdemeanor after allegedly being involved in a brawl with two men last weekend.