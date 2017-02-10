10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday.

1. TRUMP GETS CHANCE TO REFOCUS GOALS IN SPEECH TO CONGRESS

Trump’s advisers say he will use his prime-time speech Tuesday to declare progress on his campaign promises, including plans for a Mexico border wall and repealing Obamacare.

2. HOW MUCH MORE TRUMP WANTS TO SPEND ON DEFENSE

The president will propose a $54 billion increase in military spending — a 10-percent spike — while cutting domestic programs and foreign aid.

3. ‘NOBODY KNEW THAT HEALTH CARE COULD BE SO COMPLICATED’

That’s what President Trump has to say as Republicans remain at odds over dismantling The Affordable Care Act.

4. a href=’https://apnews.com/a7b3deba5f04481fb0c594e5f02ab26a/Advocacy-groups:-Forget-Oscars-snafu,-focus-on-‘Moonlight”FORGET OSCARS SNAFU AND FOCUS ON ‘MOONLIGHT’ WIN, ADVOCACY GROUPS SAY/a

Sarah Kate Ellis, president & CEO of the LGBT advocacy group GLAAD, says “Moonlight” won out with its strong message of diversity.

5. WHEN SPACEX PLANS TO FLY 2 PEOPLE TO MOON

Tech billionaire Elon Musk — the company’s CEO — says plans are on track to send two people in orbit around the moon by the end of 2018.

6. JUSTICE DEPT. NO LONGER OPPOSES TOUGH TEXAS VOTER ID LAW

It’s a dramatic break from the agency’s position under President Obama, who argued the state’s voter ID law was intended to disenfranchise poor and minority voters.

7. TRUMP RUSSIA PROBE IS OFF TO ROCKY START

The Republican committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, says he’s heard no evidence that anyone in Trump’s orbit was in contact with Russians during the presidential campaign.

8. HOW CUSTOMERS COULD BENEFIT FROM CELLPHONE PLAN WARS

AT&T is the latest carrier to offer unlimited data plans, attempting to undercut Verizon, Sprint and others.

9. WHICH QUIRKY GADGETS GET ATTENTION AT BARCELONA WIRELESS SHOW

There’s Pibo, a talking robot designed to improve family dinnertime discussions, and high-tech glasses to help the vision-impaired.

10. KANSAS MOVES TO TOP SPOT IN AP POLL

The Jayhawks hit No. 1 when top-ranked Gonzaga and second-ranked Villanova dropped games.