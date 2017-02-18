Sports Listen

140 Somali refugees settled in US after court suspends ban

By TOM ODULA February 18, 2017 10:06 am < a min read
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Fellow refugees say at least 140 Somalis have been settled in the United States after being blocked for days by President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The refugees spoke on condition of anonymity because of concerns about their safety. They remain at the world’s largest refugee camp, Dadaab, which hosts more than 200,000 Somalis.

The group of 140 which had been vetted by U.S. authorities had been on the brink of traveling to the United States, but Trump’s ban left them in limbo at a transit camp in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. They then were sent back to refugee camps.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

But a U.S. court later suspended Trump’s ban.

The refugees were brought back to Nairobi in the past week before leaving for the U.S.

