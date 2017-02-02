Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 2 Trump Cabinet secretaries…

2 Trump Cabinet secretaries to visit Mexico next week

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 3:10 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico says U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are headed to Mexico next week.

Mexico’s foreign ministry says in a statement that the two Cabinet secretaries will be in Mexico City on Jan. 23 to meet with Mexican officials. The ministry says the talks aim to promote a respectful, close relationship between the U.S. and Mexico.

The United States has not yet confirmed the visits.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The trips come at a sensitive time for U.S.-Mexico relations. President Donald Trump is vowing to move quickly to build a border wall. A planned visit by Mexico’s leader to Washington was canceled after Mexico said it wouldn’t abide Trump’s demand that it fund the wall.

Advertisement

This will be Tillerson’s second official trip abroad. He’s visiting Germany this week.

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 2 Trump Cabinet secretaries…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended