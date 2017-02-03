Sports Listen

3 held in French anti-terrorism raids; bomb squad on site

By LORI HINNANT February 21, 2017 8:53 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — French officials say three men have been arrested in widely spread anti-terrorism raids, and a bomb squad has been deployed at the home of one of the men.

Two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation, said the arrests came in central Clermont-Ferrand, southern Marseille and the Paris region. The bomb squad was dispatched to Clermont-Ferrand, but the officials offered no details on any alleged plans by the three men detained.

Tuesday’s arrests come less than two weeks after anti-terrorism forces detained an adolescent girl and three men, and uncovered what they described as a makeshift explosives lab.

Defense Government News
