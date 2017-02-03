Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 3 suspects handed terror…

3 suspects handed terror charges in thwarted French attack

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 5:08 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — Paris’ prosecutor’s office says that three suspects in a thwarted attack last week in the southern French city of Montpellier have been handed preliminary terrorism charges.

Authorities gave only the suspects’ first names. A teenage girl, Sara, and a man called Thomas were charged with terrorist association and possessing explosives Tuesday night. Another man, Malik, was also charged with justifying terrorism.

Last week, anti-terrorism forces uncovered a makeshift laboratory for fabricating a bomb. France’s top security official Friday said the raid thwarted an “imminent attack.”

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

A police official said the teenage girl — among several arrested — had pledged loyalty to the Islamic State group in a recent video.

Advertisement

France is still under a state of emergency after several deadly attacks in 2015 and 2016.

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 3 suspects handed terror…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard rescues stranded ship

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended