Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Activists: Charities must move…

Activists: Charities must move galas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

By TERRY SPENCER February 5, 2017 9:00 am < a min read
Share

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Protesters are demanding that charities move their upcoming galas from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Petitions are circulating that the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Cleveland Clinic move or cancel gala’s scheduled for the Florida club’s ballroom later this month. A protest march was held Saturday near Mar-a-Lago to coincide with Trump’s appearance at an International Red Cross event there.

The protests target Trump’s moratorium on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and his dismantling of the Affordable Care Act.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The charities say it is unrealistic to move or cancel the events at this late date. The events raise about a million dollars.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Activists: Charities must move…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended