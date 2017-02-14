Sports Listen

Aetna, Humana call off $34 billion deal

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 7:22 am < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aetna and Humana are calling off a $34 billion deal to combine the two major health insurers after a federal judge, citing antitrust concerns, shot down the deal.

Humana is entitled to a $1 billion breakup fee after the mutual decision to call off the tie-up, first announced in the summer of 2015.

It was the second major deal shot down in federal courts in as many months.

Another federal judge rejected Blue Cross-Blue Shield carrier Anthem’s bid to buy Cigna. Anthem is appealing that decision.

Business News Government News Health News
