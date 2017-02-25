Afghan official: IS militants kill 11 in mosque ambush

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that 10 police officers and the wife of a police commander have been killed by Islamic State militants in northern Zawzjan province.

Mohammad Reza Ghafori, spokesman for the Zawzjan provincial governor, said Saturday that the police officers were ambushed Friday as they were coming out of a mosque. The wife of the police commander heard about her husband being shot and rushed to the scene, where she was also killed.

IS-linked militants have been active in Afghanistan’s eastern regions, but have recently begun operating in the north of the country as well.