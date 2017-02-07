Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Afghan official: Suicide bomber…

Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills at least 12 in Kabul

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:20 am < a min read
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide bomber has struck near the Supreme Court building in Kabil, killing at least 12 people.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says that at least 10 people were also wounded in Tuesday’s bombing.

He added that the explosion took place near a side door, which is used by the court’s employees to leave the building, and not the main entrance.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the Afghan capital but Taliban insurgents have attacked the top court and its employees in the past, as well as court buildings in the other provinces.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Afghan official: Suicide bomber…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors celebrate touchdown during Super Bowl LI

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended