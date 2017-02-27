Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Afghan President: Taliban shadow…

Afghan President: Taliban shadow governor killed in Kunduz

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 4:25 am < a min read
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says that a senior Taliban commander has been killed.

During a ceremony Monday honoring the country’s security and defense forces, Ghani said that Mullah Abdul Salam, the Taliban’s shadow governor for Kunduz province, had been killed on Sunday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed Salam’s death, saying it was from an American airstrike in the Dashti Archi district of Kunduz province. Ghani, in his comments, did not elaborate on how Salam died.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

During the ceremony Ghani emphasized Afghanistan independence and said that the Taliban and other militant groups are no match for the Afghan security forces.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Afghan President: Taliban shadow…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.