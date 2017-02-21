After Trump travel ban, immigrants seek to naturalize

Sports Listen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Immigrants have been rushing to prepare their applications to become U.S. citizens since Donald Trump was elected president.

Legal service organizations in Los Angeles, Maryland and New York catering to diverse immigrant communities from Latin America, Asia and the Middle East all say they’ve been fielding a rising number of calls and questions about how to become a citizen. The wait time has doubled for a spot at a monthly naturalization clinic focused on Asian immigrants in Los Angeles.

One of them is a Los Angeles tattoo artist named Andres Dorantes. He had long been content with the green card that lets him live in the U.S., but he changed his mind after Trump’s election and his hard-line immigration policies. He is now taking steps to become a citizen.

