Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP Sources: US readies…

AP Sources: US readies sanctions on Iran after missile test

By VIVIAN SALAMA and MATTHEW LEE February 2, 2017 6:59 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is preparing to levy sanctions on Iran after it test-fired a ballistic missile, according to U.S. officials and others with knowledge of the decision.

The sanctions are expected to be levied as early as Friday. Up to two dozen Iranian individuals, companies and possibly government agencies could be penalized.

The sanctions come on the heels of the Trump administration’s warning that it was putting Iran “on notice” after the missile test.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, says the U.S. has been consulting with allies in Europe and elsewhere on the matter. Dubowitz says he has been advising the administration and Congress on Iran issues.

Advertisement

The U.S. officials insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the upcoming sanctions.

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP Sources: US readies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended