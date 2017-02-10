Sports Listen

Appeals court OKs NYC salt-warning rule for some restaurants

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 2:41 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court says New York City’s pioneering requirement for chain restaurants to flag salty items on their menus is both legal and “salutary.”

A state Supreme Court Appellate Division panel upheld the rule Friday. The regulation requires a salt-shaker-like icon for any chain restaurant dish with more than a full day’s recommended dose of sodium. That’s 2,300 milligrams, or about a teaspoon.

Appeals judges agreed with a lower court that the city Board of Health has the power to require the warning.

The National Restaurant Association has said the health board overstepped its authority and violated restaurateurs’ free-speech rights.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (BLAH’-zee-oh) calls Friday’s decision “a common-sense ruling.” The restaurant association hasn’t commented.

The regulation took effect in December 2015. Fines were held off until last June.

___

This story has been corrected to show that fines were held off until last June, instead of last March.

Government News Health News Lifestyle News
