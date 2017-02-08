Sports Listen

Arkansas doctors could be sued over banned abortion method

By ANDREW DeMILLO February 8, 2017
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Does an Arkansas law allow husbands to sue doctors to prevent their wives from undergoing a newly banned abortion procedure?

Abortion opponents say no. A group preparing to challenge the ban says such a lawsuit is theoretically possible but not likely.

The little-noticed clause is included in several state laws banning dilation and evacuation, but the Arkansas provision has prompted a backlash on social media.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

It allows spouses, parents and legal guardians to seek an injunction against a doctor who performs the procedure. Some people have incorrectly claimed it would allow rapists to sue their victims.

Abortion-rights supporters plan to sue to stop the ban before it takes effect later this year. They say dilation and evacuation is the safest and most common abortion method used in the second trimester.

Business News Government News Health News
The Associated Press

